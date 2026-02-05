Revolution Sign Goalkeeper JD Gunn to First Team Contract
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today signed goalkeeper JD Gunn to a first-team contract for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with additional club options for the 2027 and 2027-28 MLS campaigns. The Panama international ascends to the MLS roster after two seasons with New England's developmental team, Revolution II.
Gunn has spent the years developing in MLS NEXT Pro with Revolution II, where the 26-year-old logged 27 professional appearances, with three shutouts. The Panama City, Panama native registered a 5-2-2 record with two clean sheets during the 2025 campaign, helping Revolution II reach the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the program's second postseason appearance.
This January, Gunn earned his first senior cap with the Panama Men's National Team, which is gearing up for FIFA World Cup 26TM this summer. The six-foot-five goalkeeper suited up for Los Canaleros against Mexico in a friendly on January 22. Gunn previously featured on Panama's roster at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. A multi-sport athlete in his youth, Gunn has also represented Panama in basketball at the youth international level.
Gunn joins fellow Revolution goalkeepers Matt Turner and Donovan Parisian on the first team roster, under the tutelage of Goalkeepers Coach Kevin Hitchcock. The third-year pro has twice been available for selection on New England's MLS matchday squad. He signed short-term agreements to dress as the team's backup goalkeeper against Inter Miami CF on April 27, 2024, and CF Montreal on May 31, 2025.
New England continues its preseason camp at IMG Academy in Florida, as the Revolution prepare for the 2026 MLS season kicking off Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn through the 2026 MLS season, with additional club options for the 2027 and 2027-28 seasons on February 5, 2026.
Sound from Gunn and Hitchcock will be available for download via the link above by 4 p.m. today.
#13 J.D. GUNN
Full Name: John David Gunn
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-5
Weight: 203
Date of Birth: 01/21/2000 (Panama City, Panama)
Hometown: Panama City, Panama
Nationality: Panama
College: Biola
Previous Club: Revolution II
