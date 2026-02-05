Argentina Select Compass Minerals National Performance Center for Team Base Camp Training Site
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City announced today that Compass Minerals National Performance Center will serve as a Team Base Camp Training Site during FIFA World Cup 26 ™ for reigning champions Argentina.
Each team participating in FIFA World Cup 26™ selects a Team Base Camp Training Site where the team's delegation will be headquartered to prepare for matches, including practice sessions, player workouts, team meetings and staff operations. This "home away from home" is designed to provide a hub where teams will arrive ahead of their first match and will be available for those teams to return to between matches.
Argentina's Schedule for FIFA World Cup 26™
June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria in Kansas City, Mo.
June 22: Argentina vs. Austria in Arlington, Texas
June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan in Arlington, Texas
Argentina are three-time World Cup champions, winning the sport's biggest prize in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Currently No. 2 in the FIFA rankings, La Albiceleste finished first in World Cup qualifying in South America and are led by head coach Lionel Scaloni - named The Best FIFA Football Coach in 2022 - and a star-studded pool of players headlined by Lionel Messi. The back-to-back MLS MVP has appeared in a record 26 World Cup matches and is poised to play in a record sixth World Cup this summer.
"Following several inspection trips and after a thorough final report, it was concluded that Kansas City would be the ideal location for the tournament, considering the distances between cities and, more importantly, the amenities available to the team," the Argentine Football Federation wrote in confirming Kansas City as their Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 26 ™.
Sporting Kansas City opened Compass Minerals National Performance Center in 2018 as the team's official training ground and the $75 million state-of-the-art facility features five fields, highlighted by a super pitch spanning seven acres with three full-size natural grass fields in addition to two synthetic turf fields with LED sports lighting. Inside the world-class venue is a luxury of accommodations, including a gymnasium, sports performance lab, hydrotherapy pools, training room, locker rooms, team lounge, offices, classrooms and media studio.
Located in Kansas City, Kansas, Compass Minerals National Performance Center is less than a mile from Sporting Kansas City's home stadium, Sporting Park, which is designated as a Venue-Specific Training Site to host training sessions for national teams preparing to play matches in Kansas City during FIFA World Cup 26™.
