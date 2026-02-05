Earthquakes Mourn Passing of Vassili Cremanzidis
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness to inform everyone in the Earthquakes Family that our colleague and friend Vassili Cremanzidis has passed away.
There are no words to adequately express the depth of our grief. Vassili was more than our Head Sporting Strategist; he was a genuinely beloved and respected man whose professionalism and commitment to the club on the field were only equaled by his selflessness, compassion for others and overall positive outlook on life. The memories we shared and friends he made in our organization and throughout the community were countless.
We express our deepest condolences to Vassili's family, friends and everyone whose lives he has touched.
Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36 - Club de Foot Montreal
