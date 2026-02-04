Earthquakes Acquire $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC for 2026 International Slot
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for a 2026 international roster slot.
The transaction provides San Jose with additional roster-building flexibility as the club continues to shape its roster ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.
The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, where the club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign. The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets.
Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public HERE, while single-game tickets for the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are available HERE and the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes trade a 2026 international roster slot to Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2026
- Earthquakes Acquire $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC for 2026 International Slot - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - Chicago Fire FC
- On Track for 2028: An Update on Our New Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- "I Can't Wait to Get Started at Our New Home" - South Florida Native Ian Fray - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Tommy DiMaria and Nick Harris Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team International Training Camp in Cyprus - St. Louis City SC
- Ryan Schlotterbeck Called into United States February International Training Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via RSL.com - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Earns 4-1 Win over Pumas UNAM in Concacaf Champions Cup Debut - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Acquire $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC for 2026 International Slot
- LA28 Unveils Seven Venues for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches
- San Jose Earthquakes Loan Chicho Arango to Atlético Nacional
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign UEFA Champions League Winner Timo Werner as Designated Player
- PRIME TIME Returns to Levi's® Stadium: Earthquakes Host LAFC on September 19 in Bay Area's Biggest Mexican Independence Day Celebration