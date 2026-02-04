Real Salt Lake 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via RSL.com

HERRIMAN, Utah - Individual game tickets for Real Salt Lake's 2026 Major League Soccer schedule are released for general public sale WEDNESDAY morning, Feb. 4, at 10:00a MT via www.RSL.com.

With the lone exception of the highly-anticipated April 22 visit from global icon Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to Utah, RSL's 16 remaining MLS regular-season games will be available on a single-game basis beginning on Wednesday.

Fans seeking individual-game access to the Real Salt Lake v. Inter Miami match at America First Field on April 22, 2026 can still join the priority list, with the purchasing process kicking off next Wednesday, Feb. 11.

RSL's 2026 regular season schedule features multiple international soccer legends who are expected to visit its America First Field home in Sandy throughout the celebratory 2026 FIFA World Cup year. Top athletes include: Korean superstar Son Heung-min (Los Angeles Football Club, Sept. 5), German trophy king Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Sept. 19), beloved Mexican figure Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC, April 18) and another German standout, Marco Reus (LA Galaxy, Nov. 7). RSL's complete 2026 MLS regular season schedule is now available at www.RSL.com.

Additional RSL dates for the 2026 Leagues Cup competition will be announced in the near future.

For 2026, Real Salt Lake will play a 34-game MLS regular-season slate, with 17 matches at home and 17 away. RSL will commence its 2026 campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 as part of Major League Soccer's "First Kick" weekend, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Claret-and-Cobalt then return to Sandy for its 2026 home opener at America First Field against reigning Leagues Cup champion, Seattle Sounders FC, on Sat., Feb. 28. RSL also completes the 2026 season with a home date on the Sat., Nov. 7 "Decision Day" against Reus and the LA Galaxy.

"This is a can't-miss season. We expect incredible demand from our season ticket holders and our ever-broadening fan base. We are excited to offer a priority waitlist and multiple ticket options for fans," said John Kimball, President of Business Operations for Real Salt Lake. "This year's slate brings players and teams to the pitch that will unite and inspire our local sports and entertainment community. Major League Soccer is on the rise, and today's announcement highlights this momentum."

In an historic scheduling rarity, RSL will alternate home/away contests for the first eight weeks of 2026, with the Messi / Miami visit on Wed., April 22, marking the first of five back-to-back home matches throughout the year. Due to the midseason hiatus for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico, RSL will not host an MLS match between May 16 and August 15. However, America First Field could host multiple Real Salt Lake matches against Liga MX opponents in the 2026 Leagues Cup in early August, following the July 29 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, MLS will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Starting with the 2026 MLS season, all RSL / MLS matches will be available on Apple TV, with no separate subscription required, and no blackouts or restrictions worldwide. All RSL games will yet again be available on local radio via KSL Sports Zone (English: 97.5 FM / 1280 AM) and on Alpha Media (Spanish: 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG). The Club will announce its full slate of 2026 promotion nights at a later date.

RSL players, coaches and staff returned late Sunday night after two weeks in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side has played three games over 13 days in the back half of January as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney, winning each of its first two matches against Danish SuperLiga sides Randers FC (2-1 on Thu., Jan. 22) and Bröndby IF (2-1 on Mon., Jan. 26), with Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, an unnamed trialist and Alex Katranis finding the back of the net. U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna had multiple assists in the first two matches, while Noel Caliskan and Sam Junqua have also set up RSL scores.

RSL concluded its Iberian peninsula experience Friday afternoon against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas falling 0-2 in the 90-minute match and drawing 1-1 in an extra 45 minutes of competition, prior to completing its 24-hour door-to-door travels.

After spending most of this first week of February back in Utah, the Claret-and-Cobalt then wrap up its 22nd preseason slate with two games in Southern California, facing off against DF Kobi Henry's former USL Championship side, Orange County SC (this Saturday, Feb. 7), as well as MLS Cup 2024 champions LA Galaxy (Fri., Feb. 13), the latter match being played outside of Palm Springs, Calif. Late preseason arrivals Victor Olatunji and Ari Piol, as well as other newly-acquired RSL players, including FW Morgan Guilavogui, MF Stijn Spierings and FW Sergi Solans, could feature extensively in the California portion of preseason.

RSL kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and other packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







