On Track for 2028: An Update on Our New Stadium

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Dear Fire Fans,

I know it's been some time since we've formally shared where things stand with our new, privately funded, soccer-specific stadium in the South Loop, and I wanted to reach out personally to give some updates on the tremendous amount of work that has been happening behind the scenes. This project is moving forward with real momentum, and our focus has been on getting it right.

We remain on track to open our new stadium for the start of the 2028 MLS season, with groundbreaking expected this spring. That milestone will mark a major step forward for our Club, for soccer, for live entertainment, and for economic development in our city.

Prior to this, we're excited to announce that we are opening the Dear Chicago Experience Center in the coming weeks, located in the iconic Wrigley Building in the heart of the city. This space will be a physical preview of our future home and The 78, where immersive tech, cinematic visuals, and detailed physical models bring the building to life before the first shovel ever hits the ground. Fans can come see and feel what the new stadium will be like from the design and the location, to the premium experiences and amazing atmosphere that will define it. This will also be the place to learn more about available seating options and select both suites and seats in person.

We also want to provide an update on how we will be releasing our season memberships and premium seating. Our team has been finalizing plans around timing, sequencing, and access to ensure the process is fair and clear, and rewards our most committed fans.

Seating experiences will be unveiled and offered in multiple phases over the coming years:

Phase 1: Suites - available now

Phase 2: Premium Seating - planned for summer 2026

Phase 3: General Seating - planned for early 2027 For each phase, members will receive first priority, followed by those who place deposits, and then the general public for any remaining inventory. Becoming a member provides the highest level of priority, while placing a deposit through DearChicago.com is the best way to secure early access if you're not ready to join yet.

As is customary for most new stadiums, the only product now available is our suites. These spaces are being thoughtfully designed as a truly best-in-class experience - luxurious and customizable, offering an exceptional level of comfort, versatility, and distinction unlike anything currently available in Chicago sports. I'm delighted to share with you all the first public look at these spaces, which you can see in the images below.

If you're interested in learning more about these suites, please visit DearChicago.com for more information, or if you're an existing member, please reach out to your membership service representative.

Finally, as much as we're always looking ahead to the future, we're just as energized about the present. The 2026 season represents an important moment for our Club - the roster continues to develop under Gregg Berhalter, our membership base is bigger than ever, and the World Cup will cast our sport into the spotlight unlike ever before.

I couldn't be more excited to be on this journey with you all as we enter the Chicago Fire's next chapter. More to come soon - and thank you, as always, for your support. I look forward to seeing all of you at our home opener on February 28th.

Fire Up!

Dave Baldwin

President of Business Operations

