Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from the San Jose Earthquakes. In exchange, Chicago traded $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

