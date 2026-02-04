Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from the San Jose Earthquakes. In exchange, Chicago traded $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
