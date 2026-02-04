Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has extended the contract of defender Andy Najar through the 2026 season with an option through December 31, 2027.

"I am ecstatic to be back with the team for another season where we have so much to play for, and I cannot wait to compete with my teammates for more trophies and to make more history for the club," said Najar.

"Andy was a key contributor to our club's success last season and was rewarded with an MLS All-Star selection for his efforts," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "We are excited to have Andy as a part of the future of our club."

Najar, who returned to MLS with the Boys in Gold prior to the 2025 campaign from Honduras' CD Olimpia, enjoyed a career-best season during his first year in Nashville with three goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

In addition to setting Nashville SC records for goal contributions (13) and assists (10) by a defender in 2025, Najar helped lead the club to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship with one goal and four starts during the tournament, was named to his first MLS All-Star Team in his eighth season and became the first NSC player to record three primary assists in a single match during Nashville's historic 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC.

While playing a large role in Nashville SC's success, Najar has continued to feature for the Honduran National Football Team, recording 10 caps (65 career) since joining the Boys in Gold.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Andy Najar to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option through December 31, 2027 on Feb. 4, 2026







Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.