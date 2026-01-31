Revolution Edged by Houston in Preseason Action

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo FC played 120 minutes of preseason action at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the Dynamo edging out New England, 3-2. The Revolution deployed 25 different players in the contest, which featured four 30-minute sessions. Forward Leo Campana tallied his third goal in as many preseason matches, while winger Griffin Yow scored his first preseason goal for the club.

After Houston opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the match, New England reclaimed momentum in the second stanza. Yow and Luca Langoni each had chances denied in the 44th minute. One minute later, Langoni linked up with Campana on a perfectly place cross, which the Ecuadorian headed home for the equalizer.

Yow etched his name on the scoresheet in the 53rd minute of his first start since arriving to New England. After winning possession in midfield, Carles Gil jumpstarted a counter-attack with a lofted ball over the top to Yow, who drove toward goal and curled a shot into the top-right corner.

Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović rotated in 11 new players after halftime, as second-year goalkeeper Donovan Parisian replaced Matt Turner in net. Revolution II goalkeeper J.D. Gunn finished out the final 30 minutes of the match. Four Revolution Academy products saw action in the second half, with Malcolm Fry and Eric Klein each playing the final 60 minutes. The Revolution continued to generate chances, with both Dor Turgeman and Fry seeing shots denied from close range.

After the match, Revolution Assistant Coach Michael Morris, Peyton Miller, and Klein commented on the team's preseason progress through three friendlies View the links below to access footage, photos, and a complete transcript. New England continues preseason play next Saturday, Feb. 7 against CF Montreal.

Saturday, January 31, 2026

New England Revolution 2, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Scoring Summary

HOU - Hector Herrera 10'

NE - Leo Campana (Luca Langoni) 45'

NE - Griffin Yow (Carles Gil) 53'

HOU - Nick Markanich (Penalty Kick) 64'

HOU - Nick Markanich 114'

Revolution 1st/2nd Session Lineup: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ethan Kohler; Matt Polster, Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil; Griffin Yow, Luca Langoni, Leo Campana

Revolution 3rd Session Lineup: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill; Cristiano Oliveira, Malcolm Fry, Dor Turgeman

Revolution 4th Session Lineup: J.D. Gunn; Will Sands, Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Ilay Feingold; Eric Klein, Alhassan Yusuf, Javaun Mussenden; Jackson Yueill, Malcolm Fry, Dor Turgeman







