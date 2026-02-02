Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Complete Participation in the 2026 Ascension Football Group Tournament in the Cayman Islands
Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s wrapped up another valuable international experience this weekend, competing in the 2026 Ascension Football Group Tournament in the Cayman Islands. Our U-14s featured in three matches across the weekend, gaining important exposure against high-level opposition.
Inter Miami opened the tournament on Friday night with a scoreless draw against the Cayman Islands U-15 squad. The team then delivered a commanding showing in their second match, securing a 2-0 victory over Cavalier FC U-14s. Goals from Jairo Torres and Gavin Vázquez capped off a strong collective effort from the Academy side.
In the final match of the tournament, Inter Miami faced Red Bulls New York U-14s, falling 4-0 to close out their international participation. Despite the result, the match provided another valuable learning opportunity against one of the top youth development programs in the country.
The tournament served as an important step in the continued growth and development of the U-14 squad, offering competitive minutes, international exposure, and high-level match experience.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
