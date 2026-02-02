FC Dallas Transfers Goalkeeper Maarten Paes to AFC Ajax

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas transferred goalkeeper Maarten Paes to Dutch side AFC Ajax of the Eredivisie. Paes departs Dallas after starting 114 matches, tied with Matt Jordan for the most starts by a goalkeeper in franchise history.

"Dallas meant so much to me," goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. "I came to Dallas in 2022, and these past four years have changed me so much as a person in the right way. I want to thank the entire city of Dallas, FC Dallas and everyone I have worked with. These have been the most beautiful years of my life, and I enjoyed every single minute. Thank you for all your support. Dallas till I die."

Paes served as captain throughout the 2025 season, making 23 appearances while recording 69 saves and three shutouts. He captained FC Dallas against Minnesota United on April 19, 2025, in his 100th career start, becoming the club's first goalkeeper to wear the armband since Scott Garlick on April 3, 2004. Paes ranked 22nd in MLS in saves and sixth in opponents' crosses punched away (12) during the 2025 season.

Over four seasons with FC Dallas, Paes made 114 appearances, logging 10,182 minutes with 379 saves and a 70.38 save percentage. He recorded a career-high nine saves June 1, 2024, against LAFC and earned selection to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Paes leaves Dallas ranked among the club's top five goalkeepers in minutes played, wins, saves, shutouts and save percentage.

Paes joined FC Dallas on loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht on Jan. 20, 2022, before the club completed his permanent transfer June 22, 2022. He made his Eredivisie debut Aug. 19, 2018, recording a shutout in a 2-0 win over PEC Zwolle.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes represented the Netherlands at the youth international level before becoming an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 through his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heyst, who was born in Indonesia. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August 2024. Paes made his senior international debut for Indonesia during the September 2024 FIFA window, helping secure draws in Saudi Arabia and at home against Australia. He earned his first international win Nov. 19, 2024, against Saudi Arabia and made 10 international appearances.

