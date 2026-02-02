San Jose Earthquakes Loan Chicho Arango to Atlético Nacional
Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have loaned Cristian "Chicho" Arango to Colombian side Atlético Nacional for the 2026 season with a purchase option. The forward has returned to his home country due to personal reasons.
A native of Medellín, Colombia, Arango amassed 13 goals and seven assists last season in his first campaign with the Earthquakes since being acquired from Real Salt Lake via trade.
Before coming to San Jose, Arango had stops at RSL (2023-24), Mexican side Club Pachuca (2023), Los Angeles Football Club (2021-22) and Colombia's Millonarios FC on two separate occasions (2017, 2019-21).
Prior to his second stint with Millonarios, the forward signed for Portugal's SL Benfica (2017-19); during that span, he went on loan with fellow Portuguese sides CD Tondela (2018-19) and Deportivo Aves (2017-18). Arango's European adventure started with Valencia CF's reserve team in Spain (2015-16) after starting his pro career with Colombia's Envigado FC, where he graduated from their academy and played for two separate stints (2012-15, 2016).
At international level, Arango has earned two caps with Colombia.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan F Cristian "Chicho" Arango to Colombia's Atlético Nacional for the 2026 season with a purchase option.
