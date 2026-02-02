Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Sydney Wathuta
Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids Colorado Rapids announced today the club has signed forward Sydney Wathuta to a first-team contract through June 2027, with two additional options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. Wathuta becomes the seventh player to sign a First Team contract after first playing for Rapids 2 on a standalone agreement. Wathuta's MLS rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 16th overall out of the University of Vermont.
"We're excited to continue Sydney's progression within our organization," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's shown consistent growth at the professional level, and his performances in MLS NEXT Pro and first-team competitions have demonstrated his ability to contribute in a meaningful way. Sydney has earned this opportunity through his work and production."
Wathuta, 21, joins the Rapids first team after spending the 2025 season with Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he played a key role in the club's postseason run. During the regular season, Wathuta made 18 appearances, recording six goals and four assists. In the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, he added two assists in four appearances, continuing to impact matches at a critical stage of the competition.
"We've been impressed with what Sydney has shown since stepping into our environment," said Colorado Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He's taken advantage of the foundation that was built through Rapids 2, and he has made a positive impression on me in these first few weeks. He has a lot of potential and now he must focus on turning up every day at work to maximize that. We look forward to helping him continue his development."
The Vancouver, British Columbia, native also gained valuable first-team experience during the 2025 season. Wathuta made his MLS debut at home against Atlanta United, and later featured in the Leagues Cup, playing all 90 minutes in a draw against Cruz Azul.
Prior to turning professional, Wathuta spent two seasons at the University of Vermont, helping lead the Catamounts to the 2024 NCAA Division I National Championship. Over his collegiate career, he made 39 appearances with 34 starts, logging 2,883 minutes, while recording three goals and 15 assists. His 14-assist campaign in 2024 set a single-season program record and ranked second nationally in NCAA Division I, earning him America East First Team All-Conference honors and recognition as America East Midfielder of the Year.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign forward Sydney Wathuta to a contract through June 2027, with two additional options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.
Sydney Wathuta
Position: Forward
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Date of birth: July 11, 2004
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Major League Soccer Stories from February 2, 2026
- Inter Miami CF and Óscar Ustari Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: February 2 - February 8, 2026 - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal - FC Dallas
- CF Montréal Receives up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in Return for Goaltender Jonathan Sirois - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Sydney Wathuta - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Carles Gil to Contract Extension - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Introduce Sky Scraper as Club's Official Mascot - New York City FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Loan Chicho Arango to Atlético Nacional - San Jose Earthquakes
- Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Mexico International Jorge Ruvalcaba as Designated Player from UNAM Pumas - New York Red Bulls
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Loudoun United FC - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham Named to Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money from Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Transfer Jacen Russell-Rowe to French Ligue 1 Side Toulouse FC - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Transfers Goalkeeper Maarten Paes to AFC Ajax - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Sydney Wathuta
- Colorado Rapids Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham Named to Colorado Soccer Hall of Fame
- Colorado Rapids to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match Against Japan on April 17 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
- Colorado Rapids Sign 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Donavan Phillip
- Rapids Open Preseason Campaign with Battle against Nashville SC