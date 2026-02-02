Atlanta United Acquires up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money from Columbus Crew

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today received up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Columbus Crew in exchange for forward Jamal Thiaré. Atlanta will receive a guaranteed $200,000 in 2026 GAM and up to an additional $100,000 in GAM based on incentives.

Thiaré joined Atlanta in August 2023 and made 64 career MLS appearances for the club. The Senegalese forward came to Atlanta after a long career in Europe playing in both the Belgian and French leagues.

Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 2, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Ronald Hernández, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

** On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







