Timbers Acquire Midfielder Cole Bassett from Colorado Rapids

Published on February 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Cole Bassett from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $2.65 million, the club announced today. As part of the deal, Portland may trade up to an additional $950,000 if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Colorado may also retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer if Bassett is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount. Bassett will occupy a U22 Initiative slot in 2026 and is under contract through 2027.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cole Bassett to the Portland Timbers. Cole has been an impactful player in MLS for a number of years, and his ambitions align with ours as he takes this next step in his career," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "He immediately makes our midfield more dynamic with his ability to join attacks and provide an end product. We look forward to his arrival, and he will be an important player for us moving forward."

Bassett, 24, joins Portland following seven seasons (2018-25) with the Colorado Rapids. The Littleton, Colorado, native signed his first professional contract at the age of 17 as a Homegrown player in August of 2018 and went on to make his MLS debut with the Rapids on September 8, 2018, notably facing the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Bassett has since appeared in 157 matches (130 starts) for Colorado, amassing 31 goals and 23 assists in MLS play.

As a member of the Rapids, Bassett received three-consecutive MLS 22 under 22 selections (2019-21), peaking at No. 10 in 2021. He tallied a career high in goals (9) and assists (7) in the 2024 season, helping Colorado to a seventh-place finish in the Western Conference table. Most recently, Bassett notched three goals and four assists with 28 appearances in the 2025 MLS campaign.

"Cole is a boxtobox midfielder with great energy and a nose for goal - a role that needed to be filled within the squad. He's joining us at the right time and the right age, and we believe the club will help realize his full potential," Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville shared. "Our conversations with Cole have been really positive; he shares our ambition and came here hungry to win. I think we'll see the heart of our midfield from the moment he puts on the No.17 jersey."

In January 2022, Bassett was loaned to Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam, where he recorded one assist in eight appearances for the Dutch team. In August 2022, he was subsequently loaned to Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, registering one goal in 11 appearances before returning to Colorado ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

Internationally, the 2001-born midfielder has represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the youth and senior levels. Bassett has earned one cap, having made his senior debut on December 18, 2021, in a 1-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Notably, he debuted off the bench with under 15 minutes to go in regulation and scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute of play.

Transaction: The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Cole Bassett from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $2.65 million. As part of the deal, Portland may trade up to an additional $950,000 if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Colorado may also retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer if Bassett is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount. Bassett will occupy a U22 Initiative slot in 2026 and is under contract through 2027.

Cole Bassett

Full name: Cole Bassett

Position: Midfielder

Jersey: #17

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: July 18, 2001

Age: 24

Birthplace: Littleton, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 2026 Roster

*as of Feb. 2

Goalkeepers (3): Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Alex Bonetig, Brandon Bye, Jimer Fory, Sawyer Jura, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders (5): Cole Bassett, Diego Chara, David Da Costa, Omir Fernandez, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (7): Antony, Gage Guerra, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez, Kristoffer Velde







