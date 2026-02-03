Colorado Rapids Acquire up to $3.7 Million from Portland Timbers for Midfielder Cole Bassett

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has traded midfielder Cole Bassett to Portland Timbers FC in exchange for $2.65 million in a cash-for-player trade. Colorado could receive up to an additional $1.05 million if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, Colorado may also retain a percentage of a future trade or transfer if Bassett is traded or sold above a certain monetary amount.

"Cole has been an important part of this club for a long time, not only for what he contributed on the field but for the way he represented the Rapids off it as well," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "As a Homegrown player, he set a strong example within our locker room, in our community, and for the next generation coming through our Academy. We're grateful for everything he's given the club and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Bassett, 24, departs Colorado after making 172 appearances across all competitions since joining the club as a Homegrown Player. A product of the Rapids Academy, he recorded 31 goals and 21 assists across all competitions. A Homegrown standout, Bassett leaves the Rapids as the club's all-time leader among Homegrown players in MLS regular season appearances, starts, minutes, goals, and assists. He also set multiple age-based club records, becoming the youngest player in club history to play a complete match (17 years, 77 days) and the youngest to record a goal contribution (17 years, 252 days). In MLS regular season play, Bassett ranks tied for fifth in appearances, tied for sixth in goals and total goal contributions, and ninth in assists and minutes played in club history.

"In getting to know the group over the past few weeks and the history of this club, it's clear how much Cole has meant to the Rapids," said Colorado Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He's been a true professional and a Homegrown player who sets a high standard every single day. We wish him nothing but success as he begins this next chapter in Portland."

A native of Littleton, Colorado, Bassett signed his first professional contract with the Rapids in 2018 and went on to become one of the most decorated Homegrown players in club history. He was named to the MLS 22 under 22 list in three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021 and represented the United States at the youth and senior national team levels during his time with the club.

