Colorado Rapids Acquire $850,000 in General Allocation Money From Chicago Fire FC

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots. The Rapids will receive $600,000 in 2026 GAM and $250,000 in 2027 GAM.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquired $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for two 2026 International Roster Slots. The Rapids will receive $600,000 in 2026 GAM and $250,000 in 2027 GAM.







