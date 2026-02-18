Atlanta United Signs Forward Sergio Santos

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the signing of free agent forward Sergio Santos to a contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option through Dec. 31, 2027. Santos brings seven years of MLS experience, recording 28 goals and 14 assists in 169 regular season and playoff appearances.

"Sergio has been a productive forward in our league for the past seven seasons and will add competition to our group of attackers," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's going to bring MLS experience, quality and a winning mindset to our team and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Santos previously played for Philadelphia Union (2019-22), FC Cincinnati (2022-25) and Houston Dynamo (2025). The forward tallied 22 goals and 13 assists in 89 appearances in all competitions with the Union, helping the club win the 2020 Supporters' Shield. Santos then recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 102 appearances in all competitions with FC Cincinnati where he won another Supporters' Shield in 2023 before most recently finishing the 2025 season with the Houston Dynamo. The Belo Horizonte, Brazil, native previously played with Chilean first division side Audax Italiano where he added 26 goals and 11 assists in 86 appearances from 2014-18.

Player Profile

Name: Sergio Santos

Position: Forward

Roser Designation: Supplemental (Spots 21-30)

Height:  6-0

Birthdate: Sept. 4, 1994 (31)

Birthplace: Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Sergio Santos for the 2026 MLS season with an option through Dec. 31, 2027 on Feb. 18, 2026.

Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 18, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







