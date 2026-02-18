Single-Match Tickets for Additional 2026 MLS Home Games on Sale Now

Fans can now secure single-match tickets for 16 of Inter Miami CF's 17 home games during our inaugural campaign at Miami Freedom Park, with tickets for the highly demanded matches against Orlando City SC, Atlanta United FC, Red Bull New York, and New York City FC on sale now!

Having a Season Ticket Membership remains the only way to guarantee access to all 17 regular season home games - including the historic April 4 stadium opener - at the best available pricing starting at $54 per match.

Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and follow the reigning MLS Cup champions all season long by getting your Season Tickets HERE!

Season Ticket Members not only lock in seats for every 2026 regular-season home game, but also secure the best seat locations at the best available pricing, receive priority access to playoffs and other competitions, enjoy member discounts on food, beverage, merchandise and parking, get an Apple TV subscription to follow all our away matches, and more.







