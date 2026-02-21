San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Nonso Adimabua to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.

"We're pleased to sign Nonso," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "He's a promising player who has progressed from our MLS NEXT Pro team and will add to our options in attack."

At the professional level last year, Adimabua delivered a breakout season with San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro side, setting a club single-season record with 19 total goal contributions (13g/6a).

"It's a dream come true to sign my first MLS contract with the Earthquakes' First Team," said Adimabua. "I'm really thankful to have this opportunity to be here and I plan to make the most of it."

Adimabua, 25, joins the Earthquakes' First Team after a steady rise through every level of the U.S. game. In 2024 at the University of California, Berkeley, he tallied four goals and two assists for 10 points in 15 matches, leading the team in shots and shots on goal while earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2022 and All-ACC Third Team recognition in 2024. Prior to his time in Berkeley, he starred at the University of San Francisco, where he was a two-time All-WCC selection and WCC Freshman of the Year, totaling 11 goals and 11 assists across his career with the Dons.

From 2023-24, he produced a consistent attacking threat on the club side for San Francisco Glens SC in USL League Two, scoring seven total goals and helping the team advance to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2023.

A native of Asaba, Nigeria, Adimabua began his youth career in Florida at Morningside High School before joining the collegiate ranks.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, presented by Habbas Law. The club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls at the season opener to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign.

Nonso Adimabua

Pronunciation: NON-so ah-dee-MAH-boo-ah

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 lbs.

Born: Sept. 7, 2000 (age 25)

Hometown: Asaba, Nigeria

Last Club: San Francisco Glens SC

College: California

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign F Nonso Adimabua to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.







