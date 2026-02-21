Earthquakes Host Sporting KC in Season Opener at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes host Sporting Kansas City tonight in the season opener presented by Habbas Law. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish). The match will re-air on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m.

Tonight's giveaway is 5,000 full-size soccer balls as part of the Quakes' One Ball Can Change a Life campaign to donate at least 15,000 balls to the local community in 2026. Before the match, there will be a special #BayAreaUnite First Kick to celebrate the biggest year in American soccer history with representatives from local pro teams participating in the festivities:

Bay FC - Brandi Chastain

Golden State Warriors - Kelenna Azubuike

San Francisco 49ers - Tom Rathman

San Francisco Giants - Hunter Pence Firing the ceremonial Earthquakes pregame siren as the players walk onto the field will be England World Cup legend and longtime Liverpool FC star John Barnes.

The newly revamped Habbas Law Epicenter

on the north end of the stadium will feature a series of new activations, new furniture and decor, as well as existing fan favorites like the Largest Outdoor Bar in North America. It will also feature Rank + Rally's new flagship Team Store, which has quadrupled in size. Matchday activations will include a Speed Shot Challenge, an Accuracy Shot Challenge, a Passing Challenge, Mini Foot Golf and a new Cleat Sculpture for epic photo-ops. The new decor includes picnic-style benches and string lighting, along with a refresh of the DJ Booth presented by Tixr.







