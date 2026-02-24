Félix Samson Selected to Canada U20 Roster Ahead of Concacaf Championship Qualifying Matches
Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 defender Félix Samson has been selected to Canada's U20 roster ahead of the country's upcoming qualifying matches for the 2026 Concacaf U20 Championship. Samson and the Canada U20 side will play four group stage matches from February 26 to March 4 in Managua, Nicaragua.
Samson is one of 21 players set to join the U20 side for the four qualifying matches. Canada was drawn into Group F alongside Aruba, Martinique, Nicaragua and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The winners of each qualifying group will earn a place in the 2026 Concacaf U20 Championship, set to be held this summer from July 25-August 9.
Canada will face U.S. Virgin Islands on February 26, Martinique on February 28, Aruba on March 2 and Nicaragua on March 4. All matches will be played at Estadio Miguel Chocorrón Buitrago.
The Concacaf U20 Championship serves as a pathway for qualification to the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics. For Canada Soccer's full roster announcement, please visit canadasoccer.com.
