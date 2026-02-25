Nashville SC Advances in Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Atlético Ottawa 5-0 at GEODIS Park Tuesday night, winning its Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Series 7-0 on aggregate and advancing to the Round of 16 vs. Inter Miami CF.

Midfielder Alex Muyl started the scoring in the 22nd minute and Jordan Knight scored his first career Nashville SC goal in the 36th minute, assisted by Matthew Corcoran and Reed Baker-Whiting in his NSC debut. Woobens Pacius added a goal in the 55th minute, his second in as many Champions Cup appearances this season, followed by Jack Maher with another in the 64th minute assisted by Bryan Acosta and a final from Ahmed Qasem in the 83rd minute from Shak Mohammed in his club debut.

We meet again: The Boys in Gold advanced to the Champions Cup Round of 16 for the second time in two CCC appearances and, like they did in 2024, will face Inter Miami CF. The Round of 16 features a home-away series decided on aggregate and will be played March 11 at GEODIS Park and March 18 in South Florida. Nashville has faced Miami more than any other opponent in club history (19 times).

Double double season: Forward Woobens Pacius has two goals in two Champions Cup appearances and midfielder Matthew Corcoran has two assists in two CCC matches this season after setting up Jordan Knight's first career Nashville SC goal Tuesday.

Stay golden: Nashville SC goalkeeper Brian Schwake stayed perfect Tuesday night, winning his eighth straight start to begin his career with the Boys in Gold. Schwake is the only keeper in club history to win his first eight starts.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its first MLS road match of the season when it visits FC Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o has won its first three matches of the season for the first time in club history

o advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 where it will face Inter Miami CF

o is 4W-1L-1D all-time in the Concacaf Champions Cup

o is 2W-0L-0D at GEODIS Park this season

o set a club record for its most goals through three matches of a season with 11

o has played 23 of 27 players through three matches

Bryan Acosta recorded his first Nashville SC assist and goal contribution

Reed Baker-Whiting recorded his first assist in his Nashville SC and Concacaf Champions Cup debut (started)

Matthew Corcoran recorded his second assist of the season (both in Champions Cup)

Charles-Emile Brunet made his professional and Nashville SC debut

Jordan Knight scored his first career Nashville SC goal

Jack Maher served as Captain and scored his first goal of the season

Alex Muyl scored his first goal of the season

Shak Mohammed recorded his first assist and goal contribution in his Nashville SC debut

Woobens Pacius scored his second goal of the season (both in Champions Cup)

Brian Schwake is the only goalkeeper in club history to win his first eight starts (five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, two CCC, one MLS)

Box score:

Nashville SC (2W-0L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Atlético Ottawa (0W-2L-0D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

Feb. 24, 2026 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 5

OTT: 0

Scoring Summary:

NSH: Alex Muyl 22'

NSH: Jordan Knight (A: Matthew Corcoran, Reed Baker-Whiting) 36'

NSH: Woobens Pacius 55'

NSH: Jack Maher (A: Bryan Acosta) 64'

NSH: Ahmed Qasem (A: Shak Mohammed) 83'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Jack Maher (C), Thomas Williams, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight (Shak Mohammed 65'), Reed Baker-Whiting (Andy Najar 77'); Bryan Acosta (Patrick Yazbek 78'), Matthew Corcoran (Charles-Emile Brunet 65'), Alex Muyl; Woobens Pacius, Ahmed Qasem

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Dan Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Eddi Tagseth, Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar

OTT starters: Garissone Innocent; Tyr Duhaney-Walker, Noah Abatneh, Loïc Cloutier (Sergei Kozlovskiy 58'); Juan David Castro, Jonantan Villal (Kamron Habibullah 59'), Manuel Aparicio (C), Gabriel Antinoro (Daniel Aguilar 46'), Ballou Tabla; Emiliano Garcia (Tim Arnaud 86'), Erling Myklebust (Marko Stojadinovic 72')

Substitutes: Tristan Crampton, Roberto Paguaga, Luca Levillain, Gabriel Tardif, Richie Ennin, Ralph Khoury

Match officials:

Referee: Selvin Brown

AR1: Gerson Orellana

AR2: Roney Salinas

4TH: Jorge Camacho

VAR: Guillermo Pacheco

AVAR: David Gomez

Weather: 43 degrees and overcast







Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.