LA Galaxy Advance to Round of 16 in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with a 0-0 draw against Sporting San Miguelito in the second leg of Round One at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Combined with the 1-1 scoreline from leg one in Panama, LA advanced with an overall advantage on away goals. The Galaxy's next opponent will be Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA, with the first meeting set for Wednesday, March 11 at home. Ticket availability for the Round of 16 home match versus Mount Pleasant FA will be announced next week.

Goalscoring Plays

N/A

Postgame Notes

Midfielder Elijah Wynder made his 2026 debut as a second-half substitute in the match.

Forward Gabriel Pec had a goal disallowed in the 32nd minute for an offside in the buildup.

Matheus Nascimento was issued a red card in the third minute of added time for entering the field of play as a substitute and was dismissed from the match. He will now miss the club's first match in the upcoming Round of 16.

The LA Galaxy became the fifth team to not allow a shot on target in a Concacaf Champions Cup match.

Galaxy defenders Maya Yoshida (106) and Jakob Glesnes (104) each completed 100+ passes against Sporting San Miguelito. It was just the second match in this season's edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup in which two players from the same team reached that mark.

The LA Galaxy completed 643 passes tonight against Sporting San Miguelito, the third-highest total in this edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy make a quick return to MLS Regular Season play at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Feb. 28 against Charlotte FC, presented by Maruchan (7:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV).

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito

Date: February 25, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California

Weather: Clear and 61°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 0 0

Sporting San Miguelito 0 0 0

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D John Nelson, D Maya Yoshida, D Jakob Glesnes, D Mauricio Cuevas; M Justin Haak (Elijah Wynder, 90'), M Edwin Cerrillo, M Marco Reus (Lucas Sanabria, 86'); F Joseph Paintsil, F Gabriel Pec, F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Novak Mićović, Julián Aude, Emiro Garcés, Harbor Miller, Isaiah Parente, Tucker Lepley, Ruben Ramos Jr., Matheus Nascimento

Sporting San Miguelito: GK Jose Calderon; D Jeslan Caicedo, D Marlon Avila, D Sergio Ramirez, D Omar Alba, D Harold Cummings; M Armando Cooper (Ramses De Leon, 88'), M Angel Valencia (Julio Betancourt 75'), M Hector Hurtado (Angel Orelien 88'), M Rodrigo Tello; F Gustavo Herrera (Angel James, 45')

Substitutes not used: Kevin Mosquera, Jefferson Asprilla, Manuel Azcarate, Alexis Cedeño, Adrian Bethancourt, Joel Barria, Diogo Camargo, Moisés Richards

Stats Summary

LA SSM

Shots 13 7

Shots on Goal 3 0

Saves 0 3

Corner Kicks 11 3

Fouls 9 10

Offsides 3 2

Possession 72.9% 27.1%

Misconduct Summary

SSM: Angel James (caution) 89'

LA: Matheus Nascimento (dismissal) 90+3'

SSM: Sergio Ramirez (caution) 90+5'

Officials

Referee: Ivan Barton

Assistant Referees: David Moran, Henri Pupiro

Fourth Official: Amairany Garcia

VAR: Enrique Santander

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On the group's 180 minutes against Sporting San Miguelito:

"Individually they are very good defenders. Even in combinations I thought their guys stayed close together for the most part. They were really committed to the defending aspect of it. If we were truly tied and needed to win the game, I would have done things differently, too. You don't need to expose yourself to go try to score goals, especially as the game progressed. When you're ahead and not giving up really much on the defensive side, I chose to keep it a little more stable and a little less exposed. Could we have maybe created a few more chances? Maybe. But it's a knockout situation and you have the advantage."

On the availability of players and team development in the next few weeks:

"There's some healing, plus the guys who are getting a ton of minutes right now are going to need to recover from this week a little bit next week, but we will certainly, as we get back on the field, prioritize the things we can work on in one week to have ourselves as prepared for the next. And the next one is 5 games in 16 days. Four in ten to five in 16 - doesn't get a ton easier in that regard. Hopefully we'll be a little healthier, and then we can look at how we're going to approach it. We're going to take the experiences of this, use some video to learn, and do some things on the training field to take a step forward."

On the team's stretch of games early in the season:

"We're a little in it, as I said, we played the 3 games in Coachella, tried to divide in Coachella and really be two teams that were trying to maximize minutes. We're trying to physically get ourselves ready for this week as much as anything so that we could keep guys as healthy as we could, and I would say we probably spent less time on the tactical stuff in the latter part of preseason just to try to get guys physically as ready."







