Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club's roster following Major League Soccer's compliance deadline. For a complete rundown of MLS 2026 Roster Rules and Regulations, click here.
Paxten Aaronson, and Rafael Navarro will occupy the club's two Designated Player spots, while Alexis Manyoma and Ted Ku-DiPietro occupy two U-22 Initiative roster spots.
Colorado will host the Portland Timbers in their 2026 home opener on Saturday, February 28 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
Below is a complete breakdown of the current roster, including player designations and contract statuses.
2026 COLORADO RAPIDS SENIOR ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2026)
SLOT NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED CONTRACT OPTION YEARS
1 10 Paxten Aaronson Domestic DP 2030
2 12 Josh Atencio Domestic 2027 2028
3 4 Reggie Cannon Domestic TAM 2027 2028
4 11 Alexis Manyoma* International U22 July 21, 2026 2029 & 2030
5 41 Nicolas Hansen Domestic 2027-28 2028-29 & 2029-30
6 22 Lucas Herrington International 2029 2030
7 6 Rob Holding International TAM 2026
8 18 Bryce Jamison Domestic 2027 2028 & 2029
9 21 Ted Ku-DiPietro Domestic U-22 2027 2028
10 19 Ian Murphy Domestic 2026 2027
11 29 Miguel Navarro* Domestic 2026 2027 & 2028
12 9 Rafael Navarro Domestic DP 2027 2028
13 8 Hamzat Ojediran International TAM 2028-29 2029-30, & 2030-31
14 20 Connor Ronan Domestic 2026 2027
15 2 Keegan Rosenberry Domestic 2027
16 7 Dante Sealy Domestic 2026 2027
17 1 Zack Steffen Domestic TAM 2026 2027
18 77 Darren Yapi Domestic Homegrown 2026
* Denotes a player is on an inbound loan and occupies an active senior roster slot.
2026 COLORADO RAPIDS SUPPLEMENTAL ROSTER (as of Feb. 21, 2026)
SLOT NUMBER NAME STATUS DESIGNATION GUARANTEED CONTRACT OPTION YEARS
21 15 Ali Fadal International 2026 2027 & 2028
22 24 Noah Cobb Domestic Homegrown 2026 2027
23 27 Kimani Stewart-Baynes Domestic Generation Adidas 2026 2027 & 2028
24 13 Wayne Frederick Domestic 2026 2027 & 2028
25 31 Adam Beaudry Domestic Homegrown 2027 2028 & 2029
26 16 Alex Harris Domestic Generation Adidas 2027 2028 & 2029
27 32 Donavan Phillip International 2027 2028, 2028-29 & 2029-30
28 47 Sydney Wathuta Domestic 6/2027 2027-28 & 2028-29
29 99 Jackson Travis Domestic Homegrown 2026 & 2027
