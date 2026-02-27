San Jose Earthquakes to Honor the Grateful Dead's 60th Anniversary by Rocking the Dead Kit on Saturday
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In honor of the Grateful Dead's recent 60th Anniversary, the San Jose Earthquakes wi ll rock The Dead Kit on the field for the first time during the club's Major League Soccer regular-season match on Saturday, Feb. 28, at PayPal Park, presented by WiZiX Technology Group. The Quakes will take on Atlanta United FC (4:30 p.m. PT) on Grateful Dead Night, with the game airing globally on Apple TV and locally on the radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
One of the most iconic bands to ever hail from the Bay Area, the Grateful Dead's uncanny influence on the psychedelic music scene and the region's revolutionary spirit has rippled through time. As a tribute to six decades of counter-culture and creativity, the Earthquakes are proud to partner with them and adidas on a jersey emblematic of an ethos that still thrives today.
On Dec. 4, 1965, the Grateful Dead performed for the very first time under that name at an "Acid Test" party in the heart of San Jose at a Victorian house on South Fifth Street, where the Janet Gray Hayes Rotunda at City Hall currently stands. Approximately two months ago marked the 60th anniversary of that fateful day, and the Quakes will adorn their new kit to commemorate the band's subsequent journey through music history as one of the greatest stories ever told.
Featuring a unique swirling maelstrom of hues, from night navy to powder plum, and blue dawn to trace royal, The Dead Kit is truly a shirt that salutes the fearless, free-spirited legacy of two Bay Area originals: the Grateful Dead and the San Jose Earthquakes. Upon closer inspection, the devil's in the details.
A special Earthquakes black-and-blue version of the band's legendary skull and 13-point bolt logo that has evolved into a calling card for Dead Heads since the Steal Your Face album's debut 50 years ago is emblazoned on the jock tag. In addition, the instantly recognizable Grateful Dead wordmark is located on the back-neck sign-off. El Camino Health, which has served the South Bay community for 55 years, will remain the Quakes' Official Jersey Partner, prominently displayed on the chest. Fans can purchase The Dead Kit at Rank + Rally's newly renovated flagship Earthquakes Team Store.
The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park are now available to the general public.
