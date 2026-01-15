Match Time Changed: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF on May 9

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Kick off for Inter Miami CF's away match against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, May 9 is now set to get underway at 1 p.m. ET. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

To see Inter Miami's full 2026 regular season schedule visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/schedule/#competition=all&date 25-02-14.







