San Diego FC Re-Sign Forward Emmanuel Boateng

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has re-signed forward Emmanuel (Ema) Boateng guaranteed through 2026 with a Club Option through June 2027.

"Ema brings invaluable experience, professionalism, and consistency to our group," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His commitment to the Club, his teammates, and our values is evident every day, and we are happy to continue this journey with him as we build toward the future."

Boateng, 31, joined SDFC ahead of the Club's historic 2025 Inaugural season making his debut for SDFC replacing Hirving Lozano in the 31st minute in the Club's home debut match against St. Louis City SC on March 1, 2025, at Snapdragon Stadium. In 2025, Boateng registered 15 appearances across all competitions for SDFC, including 13 regular season appearances, tallying one goal.

A pilar to SDFC's success on and off the pitch, Boateng was recognized with both of SDFC's Great Teammate Award and the We Through Me Award for his unwavering commitment to his teammates and his impactful support of the San Diego community.

The Accra, Ghana native is a graduate of Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, has recorded 231 all-time MLS appearances, 106 starts, 20 goals, and 27 assists across ten seasons in MLS with the LA Galaxy (2016-19), D.C. United (2019-20), Columbus Crew (2020), and New England (2021-25) and San Diego FC (2025).

Transaction: SDFC re-signs forward Emmanuel Boateng guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option through June 2027.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.