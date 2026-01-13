San Diego FC Announces 2026 Celebration Nights Schedule

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its full slate of 2026 Celebration Nights, featuring marquee matchups, special themes, and exclusive giveaways throughout the Club's second Major League Soccer season at Snapdragon Stadium.

The 2026 home schedule will be highlighted by the Club's Home Opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. PT, kicking off another exciting year of SDFC soccer in San Diego. Fans can look forward to a season packed with community-driven celebrations, cultural heritage nights, and fan-favorite promotions.

San Diego sports fans will be celebrated early in the season during San Diego Sports Night on March 1 at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring a Football Jersey Giveaway. Family-friendly fun follows on March 22 with Kids Night, presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, featuring a Kids Lunchbox Giveaway and kid-focused entertainment throughout the match.

Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust, takes place on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT and will include a Pennant Giveaway, an ode to the pennant SDFC captains exchange before the match, honoring the people and organizations that make San Diego special.

One of the most anticipated nights of the season returns on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. PT with Anders Dreyer "El Paletero" Bobblehead Night, presented by Sharp HealthCare, where the first 20,000 fans will receive an Anders Dreyer Bobblehead celebrating the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year. Global football culture will take center stage on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT during The World's Game, presented by DIRECTV, complete with a Country Flag Mini-Ball Giveaway celebrating the international roots and diverse countries represented across the Club's 2025 roster.

Music fans can enjoy a special performance during the Summer Concert, presented by Alaska Airlines, on July 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The Club will honor and celebrate the diverse communities of San Diego throughout the summer and fall, including Native American Heritage Night, presented by Sycuan Casino Resort on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT, and Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by DIRECTV, on Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring a Cowboy Hat Giveaway for the first 25,000 fans.

The regular season will conclude with two meaningful celebrations: Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Qualcomm, on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. PT, followed by Military Appreciation Night presented by Liberty Military Housing, on Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m. PT, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a Camo Beanie Giveaway as SDFC honors active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.

Single-match tickets for the 2026 SDFC season will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 2:00 p.m. PT. Fans will have the opportunity to secure seats for all 2026 home matches at Snapdragon Stadium, including every Celebration Night, by visiting www.SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.

Additional details for 2026 Celebration Nights will be announced throughout the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.SanDiegoFC.com/tickets/celebrationnights.

SDFC 2026 CELEBRATION NIGHTS:

Home Opener - Feb. 21 | 7:30 p.m. PT

SDFC kicks off the 2026 season at Snapdragon Stadium as fans come together to celebrate the start of another exciting year of San Diego FC soccer.

San Diego Sports Night - March 1 | 6:00 p.m. PT

Celebrate San Diego's rich sports culture with a Football Jersey Giveaway and themed in-stadium activations.

Kids Night, presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance - March 22| 4:00 p.m. PT

A family-focused evening celebrating SDFC's youngest fans, featuring a Lunchbox Giveaway and kid-friendly entertainment.

Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust - April 11 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Honoring the communities that make San Diego thrive, with a Pennant Giveaway for fans in attendance.

Anders Dreyer Bobblehead Night, presented by Sharp HealthCare - May 16 | 6:30 p.m. PT

Fans won't want to miss this popular giveaway featuring an Anders Dreyer "El Paletero" Bobblehead.

The World's Game, presented by DIRECTV - May 23 | 6:30 p.m. PT

A global celebration of soccer with a Country Flag Mini-Ball Giveaway representing the international roots of the game.

Summer Concert, presented by Alaska Airlines - July 25 | 6:30 p.m. PT

Enjoy SDFC action capped off with a special live concert at Snapdragon Stadium.

Native American Heritage Night, presented by Sycuan Casino Resort - Aug. 22 | 7:30 p.m. PT

A celebration honoring Native American culture, heritage, and contributions, featuring a special fan giveaway.

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by DIRECTV - Sept. 13 | 6:00 p.m. PT

Recognizing Hispanic culture and traditions with themed entertainment and a Cowboy Hat Giveaway.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Qualcomm - Oct. 24 | 7:30 p.m. PT

Dedicated to the fans, with special surprises and moments of appreciation throughout the night.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Liberty Military Housing - Nov. 7 | 4:00 p.m. PT

Honoring active-duty military members, veterans, and their families with a Camo Beanie Giveaway and in-game tributes.

2026 SAN DIEGO FC MLS REGULAR SEASON HOME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) CELEBRATION NIGHT

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 CF Montreal 7:30 PM Home Opener

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC 6:00 PM San Diego Sports Night

Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026 Real Salt Lake 4:00 PM Kids Night, presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026 Minnesota United 7:30 PM Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust

Saturday, Apr. 25, 2026 Portland Timbers FC 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 2, 2026 LAFC 6:30 PM

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Austin FC 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 16, 2026 FC Cincinnati 6:30 PM Anders Bobblehead Night, presented by Sharp HealthCare

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 6:30 PM The World's Game, presented by DIRECTV

Saturday, July 25, 2026 FC Dallas 6:30 PM Summer Concert, presented by Alaska Airlines

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM Native American Heritage Night, presented by Sycuan Casino Resort

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 LA Galaxy 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Sep. 09, 2026 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2026 Philadelphia Union FC 6:00 PM Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by DIRECTV

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 Seattle Sounders FC 7:30 PM Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Qualcomm

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Sporting Kansas City 4:00 PM Military Appreciation Night presented by Liberty Military Housing

