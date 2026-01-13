St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Midfielder Daniel Edelman from New York Red Bulls

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has acquired midfielder Daniel Edelman from New York Red Bulls (NYRB) in exchange for $500,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200,000 in 2027 GAM. NYRB could receive up to another $150,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. NYRB also retains a percentage of any future sale or trade of Edelman.

"Daniel is a ball-winning, high-intensity midfielder whose addition will bring even more competition to our midfield group," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He has played significant MLS minutes despite his young age and has shown maturity in his performances. We believe he can continue to develop and take another step at this level. We are looking forward to welcoming him to St. Louis as we continue to build out our roster with talented players."

Edelman progressed quickly within the New York Red Bulls organization, making his professional debut with Red Bulls II before signing as a Homegrown player in 2021. He broke into the first team the following season, making 16 MLS appearances in 2022 and scoring his first career goal against Inter Miami CF.

The Warren, N.J. native became a regular presence in New York's midfield following a breakout 2023 season highlighted by a game-winning goal against Atlanta United. Edelman's 2024 campaign included a pivotal moment in the postseason as he converted the decisive penalty kick in a shootout to help New York advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He later started and played 84 minutes in the 2024 MLS Cup Final against LA Galaxy.

While in New York, Edelman gained league-wide attention for his play, earning spots on the MLS 22 Under 22 list in both 2023 and 2024.

Internationally, Edelman has represented the United States at multiple youth levels, including the U-16, U-20 and U-23 national teams. At the U-20 level, he captained the team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup after leading the U.S. to a U-20 CONCACAF Championship in 2022.

Name: Daniel Edelman

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Warren Township, New Jersey

Birthdate: 04/28/2003 (22)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 lbs

Previous Club: New York Red Bulls







