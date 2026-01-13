New York City FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club Rescheduled for May 6 at Citi Field

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced their match against Los Angeles Football Club has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6 at Citi Field at 7:30pm ET.

Individual tickets for this match will go on sale at a later date. To learn more about currently available ticket options including the New York City FC Icon Pack, which includes the best available tickets for marquee matches against Inter Miami CF on March 22, LAFC on May 6, and Red Bull New York on September 18, please visit newyorkcityfc.com/tickets/icon-matches.

City Members can now access and manage their tickets to this match through New York City FC Account Manager. If you have any questions, please contact your ticket representative or New York City FC Fan Services at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.

This match may be rescheduled if LAFC advance to the semifinals of this year's Concacaf Champions Cup. Should that occur, the Club will share additional information with City Members and ticket holders.

City Members have the best access to tickets, experiences, and additional benefits, including priority access to select seats at Etihad Park, the 25,000-seat stadium and future home of New York City FC scheduled to open in 2027. Become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2026 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.







