FC Cincinnati Sign Kristian Fletcher

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have signed forward Kristian Fletcher, the club announced today. Fletcher will join the Orange and Blue on contract through the 2026 season with options through the 2027-28 MLS season.

Additionally, FC Cincinnati acquired D.C. United's right of first refusal (ROFR) for Fletcher in exchange for $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) with additionally up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved. D.C. also retain a future sell-on or trade percentage of a potential future transfer.

Fletcher, 20, inks a deal with the Orange and Blue as a Homegrown Player after signing with D.C. United as a Homegrown in 2023. Fletcher spent two prior seasons with Loudon United in the USL Championship before making his move to the D.C. United first team.

"Kristian is a player with a good amount of experience at a young age," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a dynamic goal-scorer who has played in this league and abroad, and we hope he'll thrive in our environment. We're excited to welcome him to Cincinnati."

With Loudon, Fletcher scored four goals in 17 appearances before making his MLS debut for D.C. United on August 31, 2022 against New York City FC. In total, Fletcher has made 28 appearances for D.C. United in MLS play, scoring two goals and two assists.

Fletcher has spent the better part of the past two years in England on loan, with spells to Nottingham Forest FC (English Premier League) and Swansea City AFC (English Football Leage Championship). Fletcher featured for each club's U21 sides where he made his Premier League 2 debut in 2024 with Forest's U21 side. Fletcher scored three goals in 11 Premier League 2 appearances.

Fletcher also represented Forest in the 2024-25 Premier League Cup, a youth knockout style competition for clubs of the Premier League, where he helped Forest U21s advance to the quarterfinals of the competition - scoring three goals across group stage and knockout stage matches.

TRANSACTION: On January 13, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign Kristian Fletcher to a contract through the 2026 season with options through the 2027-28 MLS season. Additionally, FC Cincinnati acquired D.C. United's right of first refusal (ROFR) for Fletcher in exchange for $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) with additionally up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved. D.C. also retain a future sell-on or trade percentage of a potential future transfer.

#14 KRISTIAN FLETCHER

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9''

Birthdate: August 6, 2005 (20)

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

How Acquired: Via signing on January 13, 2026.

