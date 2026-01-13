Houston Dynamo FC Sign Santos FC Captain Guilherme from Brazil

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed attacker Guilherme on a full transfer from Santos FC in Brazil, both clubs announced today.

The 30-year-old is signed to a contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option through 2028-29. Guilherme will occupy a Designated Player spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Guilherme will be made available to the media at Houston Sports Park on Thursday, Jan. 15, following Houston's first preseason training session.

"Guilherme is a proven leader and fierce competitor, with a history of success at some of the most storied clubs in South American football," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Guilherme brings attacking quality and valuable experience - in championship campaigns, promotion pushes and relegation battles - that will strengthen our group as we build a team ready to compete for trophies in 2026 and beyond. We want to extend a warm welcome to Guilherme and his family and look forward to the impact he will have on and off the field in Houston."

Guilherme has spent most of his professional career in Brazil's top-two leagues, featuring for historic Brazilian clubs, including Santos Futebol Clube (2024-25), Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (2017), Grêmio FBPA (2016-20 and 2022-23), Fortaleza Esporte Clube (2023) and Associação Chapecoense de Futebol (2018). The attacker has totaled 12 goals and 11 assists over 121 appearances in Série A, Brazil's top-flight league, and 30 goals and 16 assists over 97 appearances in Série B, Brazil's second tier.

Guilherme also has extensive experience in club international and national competitions, including Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, in which he has totaled 47 appearances, 10 goals and three assists. He made his mark in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana for Fortaleza, netting four goals and recording two assists in 11 matches, while playing a key role in helping the team reach the Final. On the national front, Guilherme was part of the Grêmio squad that won the 2016 Copa do Brasil.

Notably, Guilherme has been a key figure in three influential club promotions to Série A with Santos (2024), Grêmio (2022) and Sport Recife (2019). In his most recent campaign, the attacker captained Santos, famously the club of the legendary Pelé, alongside Brazilian superstar Neymar through a successful relegation battle, recording 4 assists in the final three games, all wins, to secure survival in the top flight. Guilherme appeared in 46 matches over the course of the 2025 season, scoring fourteen goals and recording nine assists. In the 2024 season, the Brazilian managed thirteen goals and ten assists in 46 appearances to win the Serie B league title, earn promotion to the top flight in Brazil, and finish runner-up in the Campeonato Paulista.

In 2020, Guilherme joined Al-Faisaly FC in Saudi Arabia, where he earned 64 appearances, 15 goals and six assists, before signing with Al Dhafra FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022. In addition to his success in Brazil, Guilherme helped guide Al-Faisaly to their first-ever King's Cup title during the 2020/21 season.

The São Paulo native began his professional career with Grêmio, making his first team and Série A debut in June 2016 after joining the youth setup in 2014. Guilherme had two stints with the club, the first coming from 2016-20 that included several loans, while making his return in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed attacker Guilherme on a full transfer from Santos FC in Brazil through the 2027-28 season with a club option through 2028-29.

GUILHERME BIO:

NAME: Guilherme Augusto Vieira dos Santos

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: April 13, 1995 (30)

BIRTHPLACE: São Paulo, Brazil

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 10 in.

WEIGHT: 160

PREVIOUS CLUB: Santos Futebol Clube (Brazilian Serie A)

FIFA NATIONALITY: Brazil







Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.