D.C. United Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Kristian Fletcher

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for forward Kristian Fletcher. The Black-and-Red could receive up to an additional $200,000 in 2027 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met. D.C. United also retains a percentage of any future sell-on or trade amount for Fletcher.

"Kristian has been an outstanding player for the club the past four seasons, and we'd like to thank him for his commitment since joining the academy and signing with the first team," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "He has been a great representative of the club, both on and off the field, and we are very proud of the progress he has made here. We wish him nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his soccer career in Cincinnati."

Fletcher originally signed with the Black-and-Red on Aug. 30, 2022, as the 19th Homegrown signing in club history. The Maryland native made his D.C. United debut on Aug. 31, 2022, in a 2-1 league win against New York City FC. He scored his first goal for the club on Oct. 9, 2022, against FC Cincinnati. Fletcher was loaned to Swansea A.F.C. in 2023 where he made appearances for the U-21's. He spent another loan spell in England at the end of the 2024 season with Nottingham Forest, where he made 22 appearances scoring seven goals for the U-21's. In four seasons with D.C. United, Fletcher made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and recording one assist.

