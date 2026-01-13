Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Preseason Training Camp Roster
Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the initial list of players on the 2026 preseason training camp roster.
In addition to those currently signed to first-team contracts, the club's preseason roster includes players from across the Rapids' developmental system, including Rapids 2 players and MLS SuperDraft picks, providing opportunities for young talent to integrate into the first-team environment.
Head Coach Matt Wells, Assistant Coaches Alastair Harris and Rob Burch, midfielder Hamzat Ojediran, and 2025 MLS Superdraft pick Donavan Phillip will join the team in Florida upon the receipt of their ITC and P-1 Visas.
Not all players listed on the full preseason roster are present in camp at all times due to scheduling matters, international duty, or injuries. Player availability will vary throughout preseason, and the club will provide updates on arrivals and roster changes through official social media channels.
COLORADO RAPIDS PRESEASON TRAINING CAMP ROSTER - AS OF JANUAR Y 13, 2026:
GOALKEEPERS: Adam Beaudry, Zackory Campagnolo (Rapids 2), Nicolas Hansen, Zack Steffen
DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon, Noah Cobb, Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Ian Murphy, Keegan Rosenberry, Jackson Travis, Sam Vines
MIDFIELDERS: Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett, Ali Fadal, Wayne Frederick, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Alexis Manyoma, Hamzat Ojediran, Connor Ronan, Sydney Wathuta (Rapids 2)
FORWARDS: Alex Harris, Bryce Jamison, Mamadou Billo Diop (Rapids 2), Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Darren Yapi, Donavan Phillip (2025 MLS SuperDraft)
