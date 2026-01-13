Columbus Crew Sign Homegrown Midfielder Sean Zawadzki to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today that the Club signed Homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadzki to a multi-year contract extension through 2030. A 2023 MLS Cup champion, Leagues Cup 2024 winner and 2025 Crew Defender of the Year, Zawadzki has played in 89 matches (66 starts) and registered seven goals, two assists and 6,162 minutes through his first four MLS seasons. He has also logged 594 minutes across 11 postseason matches (six starts).

"Sean is a tremendous representative of the Crew on and off the pitch and an integral part of our future," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "While Sean is more than deserving based on his play, he most importantly is the type of person you want wearing your team's crest. This contract extension is the result of his performance, dedication, and team-first mindset. He is a strong leader who provides an exceptional example to everyone at our Club from the First Team through the Academy, especially as a Homegrown player who has progressed through our system."

"Being able to continue my career with the club I have been with since I was 13-years-old means everything to me," said Zawadzki. "The Crew have been a huge part of my life and my journey, and the support from the fans, the staff and my teammates has always felt like family. Being trusted to continue my future with this historic organization is something I value deeply. I'm excited to keep growing, competing and giving everything I have to help bring success to the city of Columbus for years to come."

Zawadzki started all 27 of his regular season appearances in 2025, logging 2,430 minutes and two goals, highlighted by a dramatic 90'+3' equalizer during a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on May 10. The Olmsted Falls, Ohio, native completed 1,768 passes, the fourth-most on the team. He played the full 90 minutes in all three of the Crew's Leagues Cup 2025 matches and three postseason fixtures.

In 2024, Zawadzki started 20 of 27 regular season matches played, registering one goal and two assists. The Homegrown midfielder wore the Black & Gold captain's armband for the first time in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia on Aug. 28. He also made five appearances (four starts) as the Crew reached their first Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Zawadzki helped lead the Club to its first Leagues Cup title, starting both of the Crew's knockout matches. In the process, the Crew became the first MLS side to reach three tournament finals in a span of nine months.

During the 2023 season, Zawadzki appeared in 30 regular season games (15 starts), tallying three goals in 1,569 minutes. Two of his three finishes came in stoppage time to secure meaningful points for the Crew during their championship campaign, leveling the score versus New England (90'+8', 1-1, April 15) and against New York City FC (90'+4', 1-1, July 8). He appeared in all six postseason matches as Columbus captured its third MLS Cup, one of only three franchises to accomplish the feat.

Zawadzki made his MLS debut on June 25, 2022, earning the start and going the full 90 minutes as the Crew captured a point on the road with a 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake. Four days later, Zawadzki again earned the start and scored his first MLS goal with a left-footed shot from distance in the 18th minute of a 2-1 away victory against Toronto FC on June 29. Zawadzki also appeared in 21 games (19 starts) with one goal and two assists for Crew 2, the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro champions.

Born in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, the midfielder represented the Crew Academy from 2015-2018 with the Under-15/16, U-17/18 and U-18/19 sides. He served as team captain for his final two years.

In international play, Zawadzki earned his first senior cap for the USMNT in an international friendly against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024, featuring for the full 90 minutes.

Zawadzki played collegiately at Georgetown University. From 2018-21, he made 74 appearances (66 starts) while recording four goals and six assists. A captain during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he guided the Hoyas to the 2019 NCAA College Cup title, two Big East Conference Tournament victories (2019, 2021) and three Big East regular season championships (2019, 2020, 2021). Zawadzki was awarded Georgetown's 2019 Most Valuable Player Award and the 2020 Ricardo Mendoza Award for spirit, leadership and dedication. He was also recognized as the 2021 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was named a semifinalist for the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign midfielder Sean Zawadzki to a multi-year contract extension through 2030, announced on Jan. 13.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.