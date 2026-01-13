Chicago Fire FC Acquires South African Winger Puso Dithejane

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired winger Puso Dithejane (pronounced POOH-so dee-TAY-zhan) from TS Galaxy F.C. of South Africa's Betway Premiership. Dithejane will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through the 2029-30 season with a Club option for the 2030-31 season. Per Club and MLS Policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we're adding one of South Africa's best young, attacking players to our team," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come."

Dithejane, 21, joins the Chicago Fire after spending the past two seasons with TS Galaxy F.C. where he scored the first hat-trick of the 2025-26 Premiership season in a 4-1 win against Chippa United. He has played in 63 total matches across all competitions for TSG, including a personal best 27 matches in the 2024-25 Beltway Premiership (12 starts). So far in the 2025-26 season, Dithejane has started all 12 regular season matches in which he has played, registering four goals and four assists. In addition to the Premiership, he also has significant tournament experience in the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup. Most recently, he was twice named Betway Premiership Player of the Month for his standout performances in August and December.

The exciting young winger began his career at the Transnet School of Excellence, one of South Africa's premier youth development programs, before joining Kaizer Chiefs Academy. Dithejane broke through the professional ranks at Kaizer Chiefs II before transferring to TSG in 2023.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquired winger Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy F.C. of South Africa's Betway Premiership. Dithejane will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through the 2029-30 season with a Club option for the 2030-31 season.

Name: Puso Dithejane (pronounced POOH-so dee-TAY-zhan)

Position: Winger

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 24, 2004

Hometown: Christiana, South Africa

Birthplace: Christiana, South Africa

Citizenship: South Africa

Last Club: TS Galaxy F.C.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.