Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Japhet Sery Larsen

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired defender Japhet Sery Larsen in a permanent transfer from SK Brann to through the 2028-2029 season, with an option through the 2029-2030 season. Larsen will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Japhet is a proactive, forward-thinking center back who brings valuable experience from his time competing in the UEFA Europa League," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "His aggressive playing style fits our system well, and we're confident his high soccer IQ and leadership qualities will be valuable assets to the team this season."

Larsen, 25, joins Philadelphia from SK Brann, where he has spent the past three seasons competing in Norway's Eliteserien. He made 98 appearances in all competitions for Brann, scoring four goals, and played a key role during one of the most successful stretches in club history. Brann finished as runners-up in the Eliteserien in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, while also lifting the Norwegian Cup in 2023. Larsen recorded 28 appearances and two goals during the 2023 campaign and followed that with 30 appearances in 2024 as the club repeated its second-place league finish. Prior to SK Brann, Larsen spent time in Lyngby Academy.

At the continental level, Larsen gained valuable European experience during the 2025 season, featuring in a UEFA Champions League Qualifying match against Salzburg and appearing in three UEFA Europa League group stage matches against Bologna FC, PAOK, and Fenerbahce. Brann concluded the 2025 league season in fourth place and entered the new year in contention to advance to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League. Historically, Brann has been a mainstay in Norwegian football, competing in the country's topflight for 67 of its 80 seasons, the second most of any club in Denmark. Prior to joining Brann, Larsen featured for FC Midtjylland and FK Bodø/Glimt. Internationally, he has represented Denmark at the U16, U17, U18, U19, and U21 levels.

Name: Japhet Sery Larsen

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Born: April 10, 2000

Citizenship: Denmark, Cote d'Ivoire

