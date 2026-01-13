Red Bull New York Announces RWJBarnabas Health as Naming Rights Partner of Club's New Premier Performance Center in Morris Township, NJ

HARRISON, NJ - Red Bull New York announced today a partnership agreement with RWJBarnabas Health whereas the health system will be the naming rights partner of the club's new state-of-the-art performance center. This partnership makes RWJBarnabas Health the Official Hometown Healthcare System and EMS Provider of Sports Illustrated Stadium, Red Bull New York, Red Bull New York II, Red Bulls Youth Programs and Academy. Also, the Official Health and Wellness Provider of Red Bulls Youth Programs.

RWJBarnabas Health, the largest and most comprehensive academic health system in the state of New Jersey, will be prominent on all Red Bull New York's training gear including tops, training jackets and specialty warmups throughout the season. In addition, RWJBarnabas Health will be the presenting partner of the Red Bulls Preseason, with a presence at all home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium including activations on the club's pre-match fanfest BULLevard.

Backed by a commitment to provide Red Bull New York players and staff access to the best available supportive athlete care, Gerardo Chiricolo, MD will serve as Chief Medical Officer, working closely with the club's training staff and athlete care team.

RWJBarnabas Health will provide comprehensive medical testing services including team physicals, imaging, lab work, rehabilitation plans and injury preventive strategies and treatment, to fully support the fitness of the players, while keeping them on the field and performing at the highest level.

Located in Morris Township, New Jersey, the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center will be the most innovative soccer training facility in North America and further position the Club to attract and develop the best talent to the organization. The complex sits on an 80-acre land parcel and will include eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches, featuring a mix of heated, irrigated natural grass and turf surfaces with one 500-seat match field designated for Academy games. Outdoor areas are equipped with advanced training technology like multi-angle camera tracking systems for analytics and player development. Along with the First Team and Red Bulls II, the complex will also be home to the New York Red Bulls Academy and Youth Training programs.

The Performance Center will feature a custom-designed building with fully-equipped gyms for both professional and Academy teams, a dining hall with nutrition spaces and a professional chef, academic spaces for youth education and a comprehensive medical suite and innovation lab with physiotherapy spaces for preparation, rehabilitation, and recovery. The RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center is scheduled to open in March 2026.

RWJBarnabas Health and Red Bull New York share a commitment to building healthier communities throughout New Jersey and across the region. The partnership will include immersive patient experiences highlighted by "Red Bull For A Day," which celebrates a patient's strength and bravery, while serving as an honorary player for the day. Additional partnership deliverables include the opportunity for local soccer clubs to participate in halftime mini-games at Sports Illustrated Stadium presented by RWJBarnabas Health and brand integration within the club's digital content and throughout various community platforms.

Moreover, a collaborative health & wellness education series will be developed where parents of New Jersey-based youth soccer programs have exclusive access to participate in both on-site and virtual education sessions hosted by experts from RWJBarnabas Health and Red Bull New York Youth Programs. Discussion topics will include sports performance, nutrition and healthy habits, rehabilitation and recovery, player safety and more.

PHOTO: Mark E. Manigan, President and CEO, RWJBarnabas Health holds a jersey alongside Marc de Grandpré, President & General Manager, Red Bull New York, outside the state-of-the-art RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center scheduled to open in March 2026. | Credit: Red Bull New York

"We are proud to become the Naming Rights Partner of the RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center and to serve as the Official Hometown Healthcare System of Red Bull New York," said Mark E. Manigan, President and CEO, RWJBarnabas Health. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and building a healthier New Jersey. The new Performance Center will establish the benchmark for elite training and player development in North America, and together, we are investing in a healthier, stronger future for communities across New Jersey and beyond."

As the point of reference in North America for youth soccer training and development, Red Bulls Youth Programs reach 50,000 participants throughout New Jersey and New York. Through an extensive club support program and a multi-layered approach that provides an unparalleled professional training environment for youth players, the Red Bulls draw on extensive support and expertise from a global soccer brand to offer the highest level of youth soccer programs in the Tri-State area. This is the foundation of the Red Bulls homegrown approach to player development.

"We are honored to welcome RWJBarnabas Health as a trusted and committed partner," said Marc de Grandpré, President & General Manager, Red Bull New York. "From our earliest conversations, it was clear we share the same values and a strong belief in the meaningful role a club can play in its community. Together, we look forward to building a partnership that elevates the experience on the pitch and strengthens the health, growth and connection of the communities we proudly serve."

Red Bull New York players and staff will be welcomed into the RWJBarnabas Health family, alongside its 45,000 employees across the state, which includes annual visits to hospitals across the system to engage with patients and staff.







