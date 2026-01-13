Minnesota United Names Josh Wolff as Assistant Coach

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that Josh Wolff will join the club as a First-Team Assistant Coach under new Loons' Head Coach Cameron Knowles. Minnesota United agreed to terms with Houston Dynamo FC, compensating the Dynamo for their release of Wolff.

Josh Wolff joins Minnesota United from MLS side Houston Dynamo FC, where he served as an assistant coach in 2025.

"I am excited to join Minnesota United and help the team achieve success across this season and in the coming years," said Assistant Coach Josh Wolff. "I look forward to supporting Cameron Knowles in each facet of our game as he leads this team, and I am excited to contribute to Khaled El-Ahmad's vision for this club."

"We're excited to welcome Josh Wolff to Minnesota United as our main First Team Assistant Coach. Josh brings deep MLS experience, a strong understanding of the league, and a collaborative mindset that aligns perfectly with who we are and where we want to go," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He's someone who will challenge us, support our players and staff, and help us continue to evolve as a group. We're looking forward to working closely with Josh and benefiting from his leadership, energy, and knowledge as we take the next steps together."

Before his time in Houston, Wolff was the very-first head coach for Austin FC from 2020-2024. Notably in 2022, Wolff led Austin FC to a second-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference with a 16-10-8 (W-L-D) record, which included a Western Conference Final appearance in that season's MLS Cup Playoffs.

The former forward began his coaching career with D.C. United from 2012-2013 before accepting an assistant coach role with Columbus Crew, where he spent five seasons from 2014-2018. Then, for one year, Wolff was an assistant coach with the United States Men's National Team in 2019.

Wolff had a notable professional playing career that spanned 15 years, with the majority of those seasons being spent in Major League Soccer for the likes of Chicago Fire FC, Kansas City Wizards, and D.C. United. In total, the former forward captured an MLS Cup, three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles, and two Gold Cup trophies.

Internationally, Wolff regularly featured for the United States Men's National Team from 1998-2008, which included appearances in FIFA World Cup competitions in 2002 and 2006. Across his national team career with the USMNT, Wolff made 52 caps and scored nine goals while representing the Stars and Stripes.

To open the 2026 MLS season, Minnesota United first travels to face Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Then, the Loons return north, hosting FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota for the 2026 Home Opener, presented by College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, on Saturday, Feb. 28. Notably, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a winter hat giveaway, courtesy of College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

