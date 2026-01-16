Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Homegrown Contract

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to a two-year First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029.

"Kayne has taken important steps forward in his development, earning this contract and opportunities at the international level through his commitment, professionalism, and desire to keep improving," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "This is a well-deserved milestone for Kayne, and a testament to his work and the efforts our entire goalkeeping staff have committed to his growth inside the net; we're collectively excited to continue supporting Kayne's growth as a young goalkeeper in the years ahead."

"First and foremost, I'd love to thank the club for their belief in me and for giving me this opportunity. The work the staff has put into my development has been remarkable," said goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich. "I also want to express my gratitude to my family, friends, and all the coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process - it truly takes a village. With that being said, the real work starts now, and my journey continues."

Kayne Rizvanovich joins Minnesota United's First Team and will occupy an Off-Roster Homegrown spot after competing with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, throughout the 2025 season. With MNUFC2, the young goalkeeper made 17 starts in goal, where he made 52 saves, allowing only 20 goals and earning nine wins in net across all competitions (regular season and playoffs).

"We are extremely pleased with the progress Kayne has made since joining Minnesota United. He has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, along with a strong work ethic and determination to succeed at the professional level," added MNUFC Head of Goalkeeping Thomas Fawdry. "Kayne has impressed on the international stage and continues to excel on a daily basis training with our First-Team squad. He is showing clear signs of the potential required to succeed in MLS, and we are excited to continue supporting his development and to be part of his journey in the coming years."

Prior to joining MNUFC2, Rizvanovich was briefly a member of the MNUFC Academy U18 side at the start of 2025. Before that, the 18-year-old goalkeeper played stints with both FC Cincinnati Academy and Chicago FC United Academy.

Internationally, Rizvanovich has earned four total call-ups between the United States Men's Youth National Team U18 and U19 squads. He made his first cap in an International Youth Football Tournament match versus Peru's U17 side in September of 2024 - a 2-0 shutout victory where he played all 90 minutes. Rizvanovich was recently a member of the U18 squad that competed in and won the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland in June of 2025, where he notably made key penalty-kick stops to secure the trophy for the Stars and Stripes side.

Minnesota United's MLS Homegrown players:

Goalkeeper Fred Emmings (2020)

Forward Patrick Weah (2021)

Defender Devin Padelford (2022)

Forward Darius Randell (2025)

Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich (2026)

Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to a two-year First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2027, with club options for 2028 and 2029.

VITALS

Kayne Rizvanovich

Pronunciation: cane rihz-VAN-oh-vihtch

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 10/26/2007 (18 years old)

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Hometown: Mettawa, Illinois

Citizenship: United States

Previous Club: MNUFC2







