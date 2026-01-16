Kickoff Times Confirmed for FC Cincinnati Matches at Toronto FC (April 11), vs Philadelphia Union (October 31)
Published on January 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - Major League Soccer has announced the kickoff times for two FC Cincinnati matches in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.
Cincinnati's road match at Toronto FC on Saturday, April 11 is slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
The Orange and Blue's Halloween kickoff on Saturday, October 31 against Philadelphia Union has been set for 2 p.m. ET. Tickets for all FC Cincinnati home matches can be purchased at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
FC Cincinnati's full schedule with kickoff times can be found at FCCincinnati.com/Schedule.
Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 16, 2026
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Kickoff Time Set for SDFC's October 31 Road Match against St. Louis CITY SC - San Diego FC
- Dave Tenney Departs for Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Homegrown Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Kickoff Times Confirmed for FC Cincinnati Matches at Toronto FC (April 11), vs Philadelphia Union (October 31) - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF and Lowe's Renew Partnership as Lowe's Becomes a Main Partner, Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Kickoff Times Confirmed for FC Cincinnati Matches at Toronto FC (April 11), vs Philadelphia Union (October 31)
- FC Cincinnati Loan Goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish Side Bohemian FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 Preseason with Refreshed Approach and Full Squad in Training
- FC Cincinnati Sign Kristian Fletcher