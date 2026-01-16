Kickoff Times Confirmed for FC Cincinnati Matches at Toronto FC (April 11), vs Philadelphia Union (October 31)

CINCINNATI - Major League Soccer has announced the kickoff times for two FC Cincinnati matches in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

Cincinnati's road match at Toronto FC on Saturday, April 11 is slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Orange and Blue's Halloween kickoff on Saturday, October 31 against Philadelphia Union has been set for 2 p.m. ET. Tickets for all FC Cincinnati home matches can be purchased at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

FC Cincinnati's full schedule with kickoff times can be found at FCCincinnati.com/Schedule.

