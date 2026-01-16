Earthquakes Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotions

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their Theme Nights for home matches during the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season.

The Earthquakes kick off their promotional program Feb. 21 in the season opener against Sporting Kansas City, when they officially launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign by giving each of the first 5,000 fans through the PayPal Park gates a full-size soccer ball.

March 15 is the club's inaugural Hello Kitty® Night, when Pacific Northwest rivals Seattle Sounders FC come to the South Bay. The collaboration with Sanrio® will feature special-edition merchandise, as well as a Hello Kitty-branded tote bag giveaway. April 4 marks a Black + Blue Takeover Night for the newly minted El Camino Rivalry match with San Diego FC, while gearheads are encouraged to attend the April 22 contest against Austin FC for the Quakes' annual Car Culture Night with Wekfest.

Both staunch supporters of the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance alike will descend upon PayPal Park on May 16 for the Quakes' second annual Star Wars™ Night.

After the break in the schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Quakes return to league action the last week of July, capped by the blockbuster match of the summer on July 25-the annual California Clasico against the archrival LA Galaxy. With America celebrating its 250th birthday this year, the unrivaled atmosphere and pageantry at Stanford Stadium will add another dimension to an extravaganza that boasted the second-highest attendance for an MLS game west of the Mississippi River in 2025.

On Aug. 22, the Quakes will celebrate Pride Night at PayPal Park for the clash with Minnesota United FC before heading to Levi's Stadium on Sept. 19 for PRIME TIME. The must-see event against SoCal rivals LAFC will once again take place during what will be the Largest Mexican Independence Day Weekend Party on the West Coast. Last year's edition of PRIME TIME closed the summer in historic fashion, setting a new standalone club attendance record when 50,978 fans filled the World Cup host venue and home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

The promotional schedule resumes with a gift to gamers on Sept. 26 for the tilt against the Portland Timbers when the Quakes hold their first-ever EA Sports FC Night at PayPal Park. The home dates conclude with College Night on Oct. 28 for the match against the Colorado Rapids and a special spooky Saturday afternoon Halloween game against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 31.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park and Stanford Stadium are now available to the general public HERE. 

Fans can inquire about getting their heritage, school, community, or youth soccer group involved. The full Theme/Promotional Night schedule is below:

San Jose Earthquakes 2026 Theme Nights

Date Time (PT) Opponent Theme / Giveaway

Saturday, Feb. 21 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City Opening Night / 5,000 Soccer Balls

Sunday, March 15 4 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC Hello Kitty®ÃÂ Night

Saturday, April 4 7:30 p.m. San Diego FC Black + Blue Takeover

Wednesday, April 22 7:30 p.m. Austin FC Car Culture Night with Wekfest

Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas Star Wars™ÃÂ Night

Saturday, July 25* 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy Celebrate America's 250th at California Clasico

Saturday, Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Pride Night

Saturday, Sept. 19** 4:30 p.m. LAFC Mexican Heritage Night @ PRIME TIME

Saturday, Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. Portland Timbers EA Sports FC Night

Wednesday, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Colorado Rapids College Night

Saturday, Oct. 31 2 p.m. Real Salt Lake Halloween

All home matches will be played at PayPal Park unless otherwise indicated.

*Match at Stanford Stadium

**Match at Levi's Stadium







