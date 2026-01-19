FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2026 Preseason
Published on January 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati arrived today in Clearwater, Florida to continue preparations for the 2026 season. The Orange and Blue will spend their fifth consecutive season in Clearwater training at the Walter Campbell Sports Park with four closed-door preseason friendlies scheduled as part of the 30-day stint leading into the 2026 season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, February 18 at O&M FC in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.
The full FC Cincinnati traveling party to Clearwater is listed below:
Goalkeepers (4): Roman Celentano, Connor Dale^^^, Bryan Dowd^^, Evan Louro
Defenders (11): Andrei Chirila^^, Ender Echenique, Gilberto Flores, Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Lajhar^, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell, Bryan Ramirez*, Miles Robinson, Kyle Smith
Midfielders (7): Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela
Forwards (7): Tom Barlow, Ademar Chávez, Stefan Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Kristian Fletcher, Ayoub Jabbari, Kenji Mboma Dem
^ - Unsigned
^^ - Signed to FC Cincinnati 2
^^^ - FC Cincinnati Academy
* - Will fully integrate with the group upon receipt of his P-1 Visa
The Orange and Blue's four preseason friendlies will come against the New England Revolution, Houston Dynamo FC, Detroit City FC and Orlando City SC. The full 2026 preseason schedule leading into the MLS season opener on February 21 vs Atlanta United FC [Tickets On Sale Now ] can be found below.
2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Friday, Jan. 23 - vs. New England Revolution (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)
Wednesday, Jan. 28 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)
Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)
Full 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Schedule
Jan. 10: Players began reporting to Cincinnati
Jan. 12-17: Preseason training in Cincinnati
Jan. 19 - Feb. 16: Preseason training in Clearwater, Fla. (Walter Campbell Sports Park)
2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 19, 2026
- MNUFC Announces Time Change for Road Match against Lafc - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2026 Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- Sixth Annual "Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E." Campaign Will Raise Funds for Boston Centers for Youth & Families - New England Revolution
- La Galaxy Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Acquires Attacker Tadeo Allende on a Permanent Transfer from RC Celta de Vigo - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2026 Preseason
- Kickoff Times Confirmed for FC Cincinnati Matches at Toronto FC (April 11), vs Philadelphia Union (October 31)
- FC Cincinnati Loan Goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish Side Bohemian FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 Preseason with Refreshed Approach and Full Squad in Training