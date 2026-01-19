FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2026 Preseason

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati arrived today in Clearwater, Florida to continue preparations for the 2026 season. The Orange and Blue will spend their fifth consecutive season in Clearwater training at the Walter Campbell Sports Park with four closed-door preseason friendlies scheduled as part of the 30-day stint leading into the 2026 season opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, February 18 at O&M FC in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

The full FC Cincinnati traveling party to Clearwater is listed below:

Goalkeepers (4): Roman Celentano, Connor Dale^^^, Bryan Dowd^^, Evan Louro

Defenders (11): Andrei Chirila^^, Ender Echenique, Gilberto Flores, Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Lajhar^, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell, Bryan Ramirez*, Miles Robinson, Kyle Smith

Midfielders (7): Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela

Forwards (7): Tom Barlow, Ademar Chávez, Stefan Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Kristian Fletcher, Ayoub Jabbari, Kenji Mboma Dem

^ - Unsigned

^^ - Signed to FC Cincinnati 2

^^^ - FC Cincinnati Academy

* - Will fully integrate with the group upon receipt of his P-1 Visa

The Orange and Blue's four preseason friendlies will come against the New England Revolution, Houston Dynamo FC, Detroit City FC and Orlando City SC. The full 2026 preseason schedule leading into the MLS season opener on February 21 vs Atlanta United FC [Tickets On Sale Now ] can be found below.

2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches

Friday, Jan. 23 - vs. New England Revolution (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Wednesday, Jan. 28 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)

Full 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Schedule

Jan. 10: Players began reporting to Cincinnati

Jan. 12-17: Preseason training in Cincinnati

Jan. 19 - Feb. 16: Preseason training in Clearwater, Fla. (Walter Campbell Sports Park)

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

