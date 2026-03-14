By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati continue a busy week, fresh off the Concacaf Champions Cup and looks to record their first road victory of 2025 this weekend. The Orange and Blue head to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to take on the New England Revolution.

Kickoff for the match is set for 2:30 p.m., and fans can watch the game on Apple TV and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and in Spanish on 101.5 FM La Mega. Let's look at some stats and figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

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FC Cincinnati's defense have allowed an Eastern Conference-low two goals this season and have remained one of the staunchest defenses in MLS, allowing just 17 shots total in their three league matches. The Orange and Blue have also done this while being one of the cleanest teams on defense, conceding just 28 fouls, good for the fifth-fewest in MLS and second-fewest in the Eastern Conference.

New England, on the other hand, have scored just once in their three matches this season, while creating a total of four on-target scoring chances.

Two of FC Cincinnati's attacking threats rank in the top six of fastest runners in MLS thus far this season, with both eclipsing the 35 kilometers per hour mark (or about 21 miles per hour). Ender Echenique and Ayoub Jabbari have shown off their jets this season, ranking fifth and sixth in top spring speed. Echenique reaches a top speed of 35.12 KPH while Jabbari is only a blink behind him at 35.01 KPH. The only faster player thus far in the Eastern Conference has been Toronto's Richie Laryea.

Echenique has been able to show off that speed a little bit more this season, also ranking tied for 22nd in the league in total number of high-speed sprints with 50.

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Roman Celentano has continued to be solid between the pipes as the American goalkeeper has earned 14 saves this season. Considering that the FC Cincinnati defense has conceded the seventh fewest shots on target in MLS thus far, it's not exactly like Celentano has had a wealth of opportunities to pad that stat. Yet, he still ranks fourth in MLS in total saves and leads the Eastern Conference in save percentage - only LAFC's Hugo Lloris has a better percentage in MLS with 100, but has faced fewer shots.

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Carles Gil continues to be the maestro at the core of the New England Revolution orchestra, entering his eighth season with the club and MLS. Gil, 33, was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2019, has been an MLS All-Star three times, a Best XI recipient twice and was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2021 on route to a Revolution Supporters' Shield victory, has continued to be the man for New England despite the club missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Early in this new campaign, Gil leads the squad in assists and has logged a team high 104 passes from open play in New England's two matches this season, 26 more than the next closest player on the team. His 78.8 percent completion rate also ranks high among other players with a similar usage rate. So, rest assured, play runs through Gil on the Revs.

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This week, Gillette Stadium finished installing its grass ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. This new surface marks the first time since October 2006 that the Revolution will play on natural grass and not artificial turf.

The Revs had to postpone their 2026 home opener last week due to the installation of their new grass, but when FC Cincinnati and New England take the pitch this weekend, it will mark a 7078-day hiatus from a grass game at Gillette Stadium. That last match was the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals, where Pat Noonan and the Revs defeated the Chicago Fire in penalty kicks to advance. The Revs would go on to defeat D.C. United in the conference finals, but fell to the Houston Dynamo in penalty kicks in the MLS Cup Final.







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