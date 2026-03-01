Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, at San Jose Earthquakes
Atlanta United FC News Release
Atlanta United's Steven Alzate and San Jose Earthquakes' Benji Kikanović in action
(Atlanta United FC)
San Jose, CA - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at PayPal Park. The home side scored goals in each half to secure the three points. Atlanta is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 7 for its home opener against Real Salt Lake.
Preston Judd scored the opening goal of the match for San Jose in the 24th minute. After an Atlanta turnover, Jamar Ricketts delivered a cross from the left wing to the center of the box where Judd headed the ball past Lucas Hoyos.
San Jose had an opportunity to add its second of the night in the 59th minute after a corner kick and the ensuing cross reached Beau Leroux inside the box, however a Hoyos save denied the midfielder's attempt.
Atlanta made a pair of substitutions in the 60th minute as Alexey Miranchuk and Tristan Muyumba came on for Saba Lobjanidze and Ronald Hernández. Ten minutes later, Pedro Amador replaced Cooper Sanchez in midfield to make his first appearance of the season. In the 72nd minute, Amador played a cross from the left side into the box to Latte Lath, however the striker couldn't direct his effort on goal.
With Atlanta growing into the game and pushing for the equalizer, the home side hit the Five Stripes on a counter attack. Second half substitute Timo Werner was played in down the right flank and crossed the ball to Ousseni Bouda at the back post where he finished the cross in the 79th minute to double San Jose's lead.
Atlanta put pressure on San Jose in the closing minutes of the match. Miguel Almirón ran onto a ball over the top of the backline in the 89th minute and struck a left-footed shot on goal that forced a quick save from Daniel. In stoppage time, Atlanta had another chance as Amador won a free kick on the edge of the box. Juan Berrocal took the free kick from about 20 yards out but his attempt went wide of the right post.
Atlanta United (0-2-0, 0 points) returns to action Saturday, March 7 when it hosts Real Salt Lake in the club's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 13-8 San Jose
Shots on target: 6-1 San Jose
Corner kicks: 7-4 San Jose
Fouls Committed: 19-9 Atlanta
xG: 2.8 - 0.7 San Jose
Possession: 55-45 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 85-83 Atlanta
Scoring
SJ - Preston Judd (Ricketts) 24'
SJ - Ousseni Bouda (Werner, Skahan) 79'
Disciplinary
ATL - Latte Lath 16'
ATL - Cooper Sanchez 39'
ATL - Ronald Hernández 52'
SJ - Dejuan Jones 90'
Notes:
Cooper Sanchez made his second consecutive start, becoming just the second ATL player age 17 or younger to make consecutive MLS starts for the club
Tomas Jacob had a team-high 4 tackles won tonight, the second consecutive game he has led the team in that category.
Attendance: 16,159
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elías Báez
D: Juan Berrocal
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Ronald Hernández (Tristan Muyumba - 60')
M: Tomás Jacob
M: Steven Alzate
M: Cooper Sanchez (Pedro Amador - 70')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Alexey Miranchuk - 60')
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Stian Gregersen
Matt Edwards
Adrian Gill
Luke Brennan
Cayman Togashi
SAN JOSE STARTING LINEUP
GK: Daniel
D: Dejuan Jones (c)
D: Daniel Munie
D: Reid Roberts
D: Benji Kikanovic
M: Ian Harkes
M: Niko Tsakiris (Paul Marie - 90+2')
M: Beau Leroux (Jonathan Gonzalez - 77')
F: Jamar Ricketts (Jack Skahan - 77')
F: Ousseni Bouda (Nick Fernandez - 90+2')
F: Preston Judd (Timo Werner - 61')
Substitutes not used:
Francesco Montali
Dave Romney
Noel Buck
Vitor Costa
OFFICIALS
Ricardo Fierro (referee), Chris Elliot (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Timothy Ford (fourth), Jorge Gonzalez (VAR), Matthew Rodman (AVAR)
