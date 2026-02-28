LA Galaxy Extend Midfielder Marco Reus Through December 2027

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed Marco Reus to a contract extension through December 2027.

Since joining the Galaxy in August 2025, Reus, 36, has recorded 22 goal contributions in 42 matches and played a key role in the club's 2024 MLS Cup championship run. This season, Reus has captained the team in two of the first three matches and assisted the Galaxy's opening goal of the 2026 campaign with a secondminute setup.

"Marco brings an incredible level of quality, experience, and leadership to our group," said Will Kuntz, General Manager of the LA Galaxy. "His professionalism and standards elevate everyone around him both on the pitch and in the locker room. We're excited that Marco will continue to be a part of the Galaxy family."

Before joining the Galaxy, Reus made 429 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, recording 170 goals and 131 assists, in addition to 109 appearances and 69 goal contributions with Borussia Mönchengladbach. During his Bundesliga career, Reus earned the VDV Player of the Season honors in 2011/12, 2013/14, and 2018/19, and was named German Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2019. With Dortmund, he won the German Super Cup three times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2019/20) and lifted the DFB-Pokal twice (2016/17, 2020/21).

Transaction: The LA Galaxy and midfielder Marco Reus have agreed to a contract extension through December 2027.

Marco Reus

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11

Weight: 157

Date of Birth: May 31, 1989 (36)

Birthplace: Dortmund, Germany

Citizenship: German

Roster Designation: Senior International







