Minnesota United FC Freeze out FC Cincinnati 1-0
Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result at Minnesota United FC Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field.
Kelvin Yeboah's 66th minute goal was the difference, a headed ball in from close range after Tomás Chancalay's free kick rung the post.
Saturday's match kicked off at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS history.
FC Cincinnati return to action next Sunday, March 8 to take on Toronto FC for Sunday Night Soccer. Kickoff for the league's showcase match of the week is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
GAME NOTES
- Kickoff for the match in St. Paul was marked at 20°F - a new club record for the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS era (Previous: 22°F - March 18, 2023 at Chicago Fire FC).
- FC Cincinnati's 12 corner kicks taken were one shy of the club record (13 - April 19, 2019 vs Real Salt Lake). It was the most in an MLS match for FCC since July 1, 2023 vs New England Revolution (12).
- Saturday's loss snapped a six-game winning streak and an eight-game unbeaten run for FC Cincinnati at Western Conference opponents. FCC's six-straight wins at Western Conference opponents is the longest interconference road win streak in the MLS post-shootout era.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC Date: February 28, 2026
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota Attendance: 19,609
Kickoff: 4:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. CT
Weather: 20 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
MIN: 0-1-1
CIN: 0-0-0
MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Chancalay) 66'
CIN - None
LINEUPS: CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez, Teenage Hadebe (Gilberto Flores 90'+7), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Alvas Powell 85'), Ender Echenique (Kenji Mboma Dem 85'), Samuel Gidi (Tah Brian Anunga 90'+7), Pavel Bucha, Gerardo Valenzuela (Obinna Nwobodo 69'), Ayoub Jabbari (Tom Barlow 69'), Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Kyle Smith, Stiven Jimenez
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
MIN: Drake Callender, Anthony Markanich, Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall (C) (Devin Padelford 76'), Jefferson Diaz, Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene 90'+1), Joaquín Pereyra, Tomás Chancalay (Julian Gressel 90'+9), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (DJ Taylor 90'+1), Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 90'+7)
Substitutes not used: Alec Smir, James Rodríguez, Troy, Carlos Harvey
Head Coach: Cameron Knowles
STATS SUMMARY: MIN/CIN
Shots: 16 / 12
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Saves: 4 / 4
Corner Kicks: 4 / 12
Fouls: 9 / 6
Offside: 1 / 2
Possession: 46.9 / 53.1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIN - Morris Dugan (Yellow Card) 59' MIN - Jefferson Diaz (Yellow Card) 90'+6
OFFICIALS
Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II
Ast. Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Filip Dujic VAR: Edvin Jurisevic AVAR: Tom Felice
Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026
- New Additions Shine as Rapids Earn First Victory of 2026 in Home Opener against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Shuts out FC Cincinnati 1-0 in 2026 Home Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Drop 2-0 Result to Colorado Rapids on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United FC Freeze out FC Cincinnati 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Red Bulls Open 2026 Home Account with 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution - Red Bull New York
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Match Versus LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Déjà Vu: Two Stoppage Time Goals Wrap Shutout Win against CF Montréal in 2026 Home Opener - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Battle Red Bull New York to 1-0 Defeat - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Extend Midfielder Marco Reus Through December 2027 - LA Galaxy
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - March 1, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Visits Rivals Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Host Atlanta United FC at PayPal Park Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Two Groundbreaking MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Innovations to be Included in the FIFA Laws of the Game and Showcased at FIFA World Cup 2026 this Summer - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Minnesota United FC Freeze out FC Cincinnati 1-0
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC
- Nothing Like a Strong First Impression: Bryan Ramirez Makes his Mark in MLS Debut