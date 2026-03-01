Minnesota United FC Freeze out FC Cincinnati 1-0

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - FC Cincinnati dropped a 1-0 result at Minnesota United FC Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field.

Kelvin Yeboah's 66th minute goal was the difference, a headed ball in from close range after Tomás Chancalay's free kick rung the post.

Saturday's match kicked off at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS history.

FC Cincinnati return to action next Sunday, March 8 to take on Toronto FC for Sunday Night Soccer. Kickoff for the league's showcase match of the week is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- Kickoff for the match in St. Paul was marked at 20°F - a new club record for the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS era (Previous: 22°F - March 18, 2023 at Chicago Fire FC).

- FC Cincinnati's 12 corner kicks taken were one shy of the club record (13 - April 19, 2019 vs Real Salt Lake). It was the most in an MLS match for FCC since July 1, 2023 vs New England Revolution (12).

- Saturday's loss snapped a six-game winning streak and an eight-game unbeaten run for FC Cincinnati at Western Conference opponents. FCC's six-straight wins at Western Conference opponents is the longest interconference road win streak in the MLS post-shootout era.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC Date: February 28, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota Attendance: 19,609

Kickoff: 4:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. CT

Weather: 20 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

MIN: 0-1-1

CIN: 0-0-0

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Chancalay) 66'

CIN - None

LINEUPS: CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez, Teenage Hadebe (Gilberto Flores 90'+7), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Alvas Powell 85'), Ender Echenique (Kenji Mboma Dem 85'), Samuel Gidi (Tah Brian Anunga 90'+7), Pavel Bucha, Gerardo Valenzuela (Obinna Nwobodo 69'), Ayoub Jabbari (Tom Barlow 69'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Kyle Smith, Stiven Jimenez

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

MIN: Drake Callender, Anthony Markanich, Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall (C) (Devin Padelford 76'), Jefferson Diaz, Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene 90'+1), Joaquín Pereyra, Tomás Chancalay (Julian Gressel 90'+9), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (DJ Taylor 90'+1), Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 90'+7)

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir, James Rodríguez, Troy, Carlos Harvey

Head Coach: Cameron Knowles

STATS SUMMARY: MIN/CIN

Shots: 16 / 12

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 12

Fouls: 9 / 6

Offside: 1 / 2

Possession: 46.9 / 53.1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN - Morris Dugan (Yellow Card) 59' MIN - Jefferson Diaz (Yellow Card) 90'+6

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Ast. Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Filip Dujic VAR: Edvin Jurisevic AVAR: Tom Felice







Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.