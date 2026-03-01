Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Match Versus LAFC
Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have announced a sellout crowd ahead of Saturday night's marquee matchup against LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium. This announcement follows Friday's release of an additional allotment of standing room only tickets. Extremely limited quantities of tickets remain available through the official resale marketplace in the HDFC Soccer App powered by Tixr.
Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium sets the stage for a matchup that already feels significant in the early weeks of the season. The Dynamo opened 2026 with a dramatic comeback win over Chicago Fire FC in front of a packed home crowd, as newcomer Guilherme scored twice to spark the rally and introduce himself to Houston.
Now, the Dynamo face an LAFC side that made its own statement on the opening weekend with a 3-0 victory. The night also carries an added storyline, as Houston Designated Player Mateusz Bogusz meets his for former club after playing a key role for LAFC during the 2024 campaign.
Fans who want to be part of nights like this all season long can secure their seats with Season Ticket Memberships, starting at just $20 per match. Memberships include access to exclusive events, merchandise discounts, and priority access to the most in-demand matches at Shell Energy Stadium.
