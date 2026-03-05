Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United and FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) today announced a strategic local partnership to offer encore broadcasts of Atlanta's MLS regular season matches through the 2026 season, marking the first time in club history that its matches will be re-aired on over-the-air television. The first re-broadcast will air Saturday, March 7, and will feature a full replay of Atlanta United's Feb. 28 road match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

"FOX 5 has provided top-tier coverage of our club on-and-off the pitch since our inception," said Atlanta United SVP and Chief Business Officer Skate Noftsinger. "They are an ideal local broadcast partner to amplify our brand and introduce new audiences to the excitement of our matches. This agreement exemplifies a shared commitment to increasing access to soccer during a monumental year not only for Atlanta United and MLS, but also for FOX stations throughout the nation with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon."

All original live broadcasts of Atlanta United matches will remain exclusively on Apple TV, with FOX 5 replays scheduled to air within an MLS-mandated window beginning 48 hours post-match to seven days following the live broadcast. The encore broadcasts are scheduled to air every Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

"We are incredibly proud to expand our partnership with Atlanta United and bring encore broadcasts of their matches to viewers across North Georgia," added Bill Schneider, Senior Vice President and General Manager of WAGA-TV/ Fox 5 Atlanta. "Atlanta United has become an integral part of our city's sports culture, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to serving the fans and growing the game at a pivotal moment for soccer in our region. With the FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, we are excited to provide greater access to soccer matches and further strengthen our relationship with the sport and its passionate supporters."

Atlanta United's first home match of the season is Saturday, March 7, when the club hosts Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. FOX Sports is the exclusive English language broadcast rights holder in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.